|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker
|33
|33.8
|315-662
|.476
|73-204
|174-205
|.849
|877
|26.6
|Ayton
|51
|30.2
|416-701
|.593
|7-23
|117-159
|.736
|956
|18.7
|Bridges
|56
|36.4
|354-764
|.463
|101-261
|156-174
|.897
|965
|17.2
|Ross
|1
|25.0
|7-17
|.412
|1-8
|1-2
|.500
|16
|16.0
|Johnson
|17
|25.2
|82-173
|.474
|45-99
|27-33
|.818
|236
|13.9
|Paul
|39
|32.0
|185-434
|.426
|61-163
|102-123
|.829
|533
|13.7
|Payne
|28
|24.0
|127-308
|.412
|48-127
|38-49
|.776
|340
|12.1
|Shamet
|30
|21.4
|92-242
|.380
|61-162
|41-45
|.911
|286
|9.5
|D.Lee
|60
|22.1
|172-392
|.439
|98-223
|86-95
|.905
|528
|8.8
|Washington
|31
|12.7
|94-256
|.367
|40-111
|16-24
|.667
|244
|7.9
|Craig
|57
|25.9
|172-377
|.456
|75-186
|27-37
|.730
|446
|7.8
|Landale
|51
|14.1
|127-246
|.516
|17-74
|64-82
|.780
|335
|6.6
|Okogie
|50
|15.0
|103-245
|.420
|37-106
|72-103
|.699
|315
|6.3
|S.Lee
|18
|15.8
|34-80
|.425
|7-18
|34-45
|.756
|109
|6.1
|Saric
|37
|14.4
|76-178
|.427
|27-69
|36-44
|.818
|215
|5.8
|Wainright
|42
|15.5
|61-159
|.384
|40-118
|17-21
|.810
|179
|4.3
|Biyombo
|46
|14.0
|79-138
|.572
|0-0
|16-51
|.314
|174
|3.8
|Warren
|2
|7.5
|3-5
|.600
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|7
|3.5
|TEAM
|60
|241.7
|2499-5377
|.465
|739-1953
|1024-1292
|.793
|6761
|112.7
|OPPONENTS
|60
|241.7
|2403-5142
|.467
|683-1901
|1190-1504
|.791
|6679
|111.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Booker
|24
|126
|150
|4.5
|183
|5.5
|95
|0
|29
|82
|12
|Ayton
|143
|372
|515
|10.1
|104
|2.0
|141
|0
|29
|98
|37
|Bridges
|56
|187
|243
|4.3
|201
|3.6
|115
|0
|65
|78
|45
|Ross
|1
|3
|4
|4.0
|4
|4.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|14
|51
|65
|3.8
|26
|1.5
|29
|0
|15
|10
|6
|Paul
|15
|150
|165
|4.2
|353
|9.1
|84
|0
|62
|81
|18
|Payne
|9
|55
|64
|2.3
|148
|5.3
|57
|0
|25
|55
|5
|Shamet
|8
|43
|51
|1.7
|67
|2.2
|46
|0
|18
|29
|5
|D.Lee
|28
|164
|192
|3.2
|91
|1.5
|98
|0
|28
|70
|6
|Washington
|2
|34
|36
|1.2
|63
|2.0
|23
|0
|6
|34
|4
|Craig
|117
|209
|326
|5.7
|89
|1.6
|135
|0
|39
|59
|36
|Landale
|85
|119
|204
|4.0
|46
|.9
|92
|0
|13
|47
|23
|Okogie
|75
|85
|160
|3.2
|62
|1.2
|75
|0
|35
|42
|22
|S.Lee
|10
|26
|36
|2.0
|52
|2.9
|26
|0
|14
|20
|1
|Saric
|39
|103
|142
|3.8
|57
|1.5
|69
|0
|13
|36
|5
|Wainright
|35
|55
|90
|2.1
|43
|1.0
|87
|0
|35
|19
|13
|Biyombo
|51
|136
|187
|4.1
|43
|.9
|84
|0
|15
|43
|59
|Warren
|1
|4
|5
|2.5
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|713
|1922
|2635
|43.9
|1632
|27.2
|1259
|0
|442
|803
|297
|OPPONENTS
|621
|1955
|2576
|42.9
|1413
|23.6
|1220
|4
|451
|844
|242
