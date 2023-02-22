AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Booker3333.8315-662.47673-204174-205.84987726.6
Ayton5130.2416-701.5937-23117-159.73695618.7
Bridges5636.4354-764.463101-261156-174.89796517.2
Ross125.07-17.4121-81-2.5001616.0
Johnson1725.282-173.47445-9927-33.81823613.9
Paul3932.0185-434.42661-163102-123.82953313.7
Payne2824.0127-308.41248-12738-49.77634012.1
Shamet3021.492-242.38061-16241-45.9112869.5
D.Lee6022.1172-392.43998-22386-95.9055288.8
Washington3112.794-256.36740-11116-24.6672447.9
Craig5725.9172-377.45675-18627-37.7304467.8
Landale5114.1127-246.51617-7464-82.7803356.6
Okogie5015.0103-245.42037-10672-103.6993156.3
S.Lee1815.834-80.4257-1834-45.7561096.1
Saric3714.476-178.42727-6936-44.8182155.8
Wainright4215.561-159.38440-11817-21.8101794.3
Biyombo4614.079-138.5720-016-51.3141743.8
Warren27.53-5.6001-10-0.00073.5
TEAM60241.72499-5377.465739-19531024-1292.7936761112.7
OPPONENTS60241.72403-5142.467683-19011190-1504.7916679111.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Booker241261504.51835.5950298212
Ayton14337251510.11042.01410299837
Bridges561872434.32013.61150657845
Ross1344.044.020000
Johnson1451653.8261.529015106
Paul151501654.23539.1840628118
Payne955642.31485.357025555
Shamet843511.7672.246018295
D.Lee281641923.2911.598028706
Washington234361.2632.02306344
Craig1172093265.7891.61350395936
Landale851192044.046.9920134723
Okogie75851603.2621.2750354222
S.Lee1026362.0522.926014201
Saric391031423.8571.569013365
Wainright3555902.1431.0870351913
Biyombo511361874.143.9840154359
Warren1452.50.010100
TEAM7131922263543.9163227.212590442803297
OPPONENTS6211955257642.9141323.612204451844242

