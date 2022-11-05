|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker
|8
|36.4
|78-160
|.488
|18-50
|45-52
|.865
|219
|27.4
|Ayton
|6
|26.7
|44-76
|.579
|3-5
|10-13
|.769
|101
|16.8
|Bridges
|8
|36.0
|47-76
|.618
|9-18
|20-23
|.870
|123
|15.4
|Johnson
|8
|25.3
|37-83
|.446
|22-51
|8-11
|.727
|104
|13.0
|Paul
|8
|33.0
|24-68
|.353
|7-29
|23-27
|.852
|78
|9.8
|Landale
|8
|17.0
|29-57
|.509
|3-20
|15-18
|.833
|76
|9.5
|Payne
|7
|16.0
|24-57
|.421
|9-23
|5-6
|.833
|62
|8.9
|Shamet
|6
|16.2
|12-33
|.364
|8-23
|7-9
|.778
|39
|6.5
|Lee
|8
|17.0
|14-38
|.368
|10-24
|9-10
|.900
|47
|5.9
|Craig
|8
|15.6
|18-31
|.581
|8-19
|2-4
|.500
|46
|5.8
|Biyombo
|6
|14.3
|11-17
|.647
|0-0
|4-7
|.571
|26
|4.3
|Okogie
|7
|4.0
|3-6
|.500
|0-2
|2-2
|1.000
|8
|1.1
|Saric
|3
|5.3
|1-6
|.167
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.0
|Washington
|3
|1.3
|1-4
|.250
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|TEAM
|8
|243.1
|343-712
|.482
|98-270
|150-182
|.824
|934
|116.8
|OPPONENTS
|8
|243.1
|304-675
|.450
|92-259
|153-194
|.789
|853
|106.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Booker
|5
|27
|32
|4.0
|43
|5.4
|19
|0
|7
|23
|3
|Ayton
|14
|35
|49
|8.2
|11
|1.8
|24
|0
|3
|17
|2
|Bridges
|12
|31
|43
|5.4
|24
|3.0
|21
|0
|6
|11
|9
|Johnson
|5
|22
|27
|3.4
|14
|1.8
|14
|0
|9
|2
|3
|Paul
|5
|33
|38
|4.8
|88
|11.0
|20
|0
|15
|12
|2
|Landale
|16
|23
|39
|4.9
|5
|.6
|22
|0
|1
|7
|6
|Payne
|2
|12
|14
|2.0
|20
|2.9
|7
|0
|8
|13
|1
|Shamet
|2
|2
|4
|.7
|7
|1.2
|9
|0
|5
|5
|0
|Lee
|4
|14
|18
|2.2
|8
|1.0
|12
|0
|4
|3
|0
|Craig
|13
|18
|31
|3.9
|9
|1.1
|12
|0
|2
|3
|1
|Biyombo
|5
|20
|25
|4.2
|4
|.7
|12
|0
|0
|4
|13
|Okogie
|3
|6
|9
|1.3
|0
|.0
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Saric
|2
|3
|5
|1.7
|2
|.7
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|88
|246
|334
|41.8
|235
|29.4
|177
|0
|64
|102
|40
|OPPONENTS
|84
|253
|337
|42.1
|172
|21.5
|181
|1
|59
|118
|25
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.