AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Booker836.478-160.48818-5045-52.86521927.4
Ayton626.744-76.5793-510-13.76910116.8
Bridges836.047-76.6189-1820-23.87012315.4
Johnson825.337-83.44622-518-11.72710413.0
Paul833.024-68.3537-2923-27.852789.8
Landale817.029-57.5093-2015-18.833769.5
Payne716.024-57.4219-235-6.833628.9
Shamet616.212-33.3648-237-9.778396.5
Lee817.014-38.36810-249-10.900475.9
Craig815.618-31.5818-192-4.500465.8
Biyombo614.311-17.6470-04-7.571264.3
Okogie74.03-6.5000-22-21.00081.1
Saric35.31-6.1671-40-0.00031.0
Washington31.31-4.2500-20-0.00020.7
TEAM8243.1343-712.48298-270150-182.824934116.8
OPPONENTS8243.1304-675.45092-259153-194.789853106.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Booker527324.0435.41907233
Ayton1435498.2111.82403172
Bridges1231435.4243.02106119
Johnson522273.4141.8140923
Paul533384.88811.020015122
Landale1623394.95.6220176
Payne212142.0202.9708131
Shamet224.771.290550
Lee414182.281.0120430
Craig1318313.991.1120231
Biyombo520254.24.71200413
Okogie3691.30.030210
Saric2351.72.720210
Washington000.00.000000
TEAM8824633441.823529.417706410240
OPPONENTS8425333742.117221.518115911825

