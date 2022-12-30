Dec. 29, 2022 -- Minnesota 28, Syracuse 20
Dec. 29, 2021 -- Maryland 54, Virginia Tech 10
Dec. 27, 2019 -- Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21
Dec. 27, 2018 -- Wisconsin 35, Miami (FL) 3
Dec. 27, 2017 -- Iowa 27, Boston College 20
Dec. 28, 2016 -- Northwestern 31, Pittsburgh 24
Dec. 26, 2015 -- Duke 44, Indiana 41 OT
Dec. 27, 2014 -- Penn State 31, Boston College 30 OT
Dec. 28, 2013 -- Notre Dame 29, Rutgers 16
Dec. 29, 2012 -- Syracuse 38, West Virginia 14
Dec. 30, 2011 -- Rutgers 27, Iowa State 13
Dec. 30, 2010 -- Syracuse 36, Kansas State 34
