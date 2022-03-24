PhiladelphiaPittsburgh
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals17323Totals22383
Grgrius ss3000Vglbach dh3000
J.Sgura 2b0100Rynolds cf2010
Hoskins 1b2112B.Mdris lf1010
Ralmuto c2000K.Hayes 3b3010
Camargo 3b2000Tstsugo 1b2111
Haseley cf2000R.Perez c3000
M.Mniak rf2111K.Nwman 2b2110
A.Wynns dh2000C.Tcker ss2010
Mzzotti lf2000G.Allen cf2122
A.Alfrd rf2000

Philadelphia00021-3o
Pittsburgh01110-3o

DP_Philadelphia 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_Philadelphia 1, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Reynolds (1). HR_Hoskins (1), Moniak (1), Tsutsugo (1), Allen (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Philadelphia
Nola332203
McArthur2-331110
Adams1-300001
Bedrosian120002
Pittsburgh
Keller300012
Contreras BS, 0-1223311

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Adam Beck.

T_1:38. A_2600

