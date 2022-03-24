|Philadelphia
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|17
|3
|2
|3
|Totals
|22
|3
|8
|3
|Grgrius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vglbach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Sgura 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Rynolds cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|B.Mdris lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ralmuto c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Camargo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tstsugo 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Haseley cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mniak rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|K.Nwman 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|A.Wynns dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tcker ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mzzotti lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Allen cf
|2
|1
|2
|2
|A.Alfrd rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|21
|-
|3
|o
|Pittsburgh
|011
|10
|-
|3
|o
DP_Philadelphia 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_Philadelphia 1, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Reynolds (1). HR_Hoskins (1), Moniak (1), Tsutsugo (1), Allen (2).
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Marty Foster; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Adam Beck.
T_1:38. A_2600
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.