|Philadelphia
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|3
|B.Stott dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|K.Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Cnley dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ji-.Bae ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Al.Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rynolds cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|W.Tffey 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Swggrty cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Marsh cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCtchn dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|W.Wlson ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|C.Young dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Hall 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|V.Mchin 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Andujar 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Con.Joe lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Clemens ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|SmtNjgb lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M.Stkes rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mathias rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Hrrison 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Owngs rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ol.Dunn 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|On.Cruz ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Cave cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|D.Maggi 3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Roberts c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.Hdges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Friscia c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Cstro 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Marcano 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hineman c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|010
|011
|000
|-
|3
|Pittsburgh
|000
|002
|002
|-
|4
DP_Philadelphia 0, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Hall (2). HR_Cave (3), McCutchen (1). SB_Wilson (2). CS_Hayes (1).
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|0
|5
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Brennan Miller; .
T_2:32. A_5875
