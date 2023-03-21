PhiladelphiaPittsburgh
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32383Totals30473
B.Stott dh3110K.Hayes 3b3010
J.Cnley dh1010Ji-.Bae ss1000
Al.Bohm 3b3000Rynolds cf2110
W.Tffey 3b1000Swggrty cf0000
B.Marsh cf1000McCtchn dh3122
W.Wlson ss2011C.Young dh0000
Da.Hall 1b2110Santana 1b3000
V.Mchin 1b1000Andujar 1b1000
Kingery lf4011Con.Joe lf3000
Clemens ss2000SmtNjgb lf0100
M.Stkes rf1000Mathias rf2010
Hrrison 2b3000C.Owngs rf0100
Ol.Dunn 2b1010On.Cruz ss3000
Ja.Cave cf3111D.Maggi 3b1011
Roberts c2010A.Hdges c2000
Friscia c2000R.Cstro 2b2010
Marcano 2b2000
Hineman c2000

Philadelphia010011000-3
Pittsburgh000002002-4

DP_Philadelphia 0, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Hall (2). HR_Cave (3), McCutchen (1). SB_Wilson (2). CS_Hayes (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Philadelphia
Strahm21-320013
Bellatti H, 512-310012
Moore H, 3100001
Jewell H, 4122201
Skirrow L, 0-1, BS, 0-121-322240
Pittsburgh
Brubaker542206
Stephenson121121
Moreta110001
Ramirez100011
De Los Santos W, 1-0110001

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Brennan Miller; .

T_2:32. A_5875

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you