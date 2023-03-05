MinnesotaPittsburgh
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31262Totals32585
E.Jlien 2b3010Ji-.Bae 2b3000
Miranda dh3222Alvarez 2b1010
Wlliams dh1000Rynolds lf3010
Wallner rf3010Sanchez lf1000
K.Fedko rf1000McCtchn dh2000
W.Cstro lf3010H.Davis dh1100
Fajardo lf0000Santana 1b2100
Wolters c2000D.Maggi 1b1010
Bnuelos c1000Swinski cf3110
Bro.Lee ss3000M.Grski cf1000
D Andrd ss1000Mtchell rf3012
LaMarre cf2000C.Young rf1000
Sularie cf1010R.Cstro 3b3121
A.Sbato 1b3000J.Trolo 3b1000
Se.Gray 1b1000A.Hdges c2000
Bchtold 3b3000Rdrguez c1000
C.Owngs ss2112
Peguero ss1000

Minnesota000101000-2
Pittsburgh010022000-5

E_Hoffman (1). LOB_Minnesota 6, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Alvarez (1), Suwinski (2). HR_Miranda 2 (2), Owings (1). SB_Castro (1), Maggi (1). CS_Wallner (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Minnesota
De Leon321116
Sanchez L, 0-1222203
Hoffman122212
Ortega110000
Sands110002
Pittsburgh
Brubaker310004
Perdomo121111
Holderman W, 1-0100001
Hernandez H, 1121101
Underwood Jr. H, 1100001
Smith H, 1100001
Moreta S, 1-1110012

HBP_by_Underwood Jr. (LaMarre).

Umpires_Home, Sam Burch; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Robert Nunez; .

T_2:17. A_4603

