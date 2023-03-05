|Minnesota
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|E.Jlien 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ji-.Bae 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Miranda dh
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Alvarez 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Wlliams dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rynolds lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wallner rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sanchez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Fedko rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCtchn dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|W.Cstro lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|H.Davis dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Fajardo lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Santana 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Wolters c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Maggi 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Bnuelos c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Swinski cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bro.Lee ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Grski cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D Andrd ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mtchell rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|LaMarre cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Young rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sularie cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|R.Cstro 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|A.Sbato 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Trolo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Se.Gray 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hdges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bchtold 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rdrguez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Owngs ss
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Peguero ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|101
|000
|-
|2
|Pittsburgh
|010
|022
|000
|-
|5
E_Hoffman (1). LOB_Minnesota 6, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Alvarez (1), Suwinski (2). HR_Miranda 2 (2), Owings (1). SB_Castro (1), Maggi (1). CS_Wallner (1).
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_by_Underwood Jr. (LaMarre).
Umpires_Home, Sam Burch; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Robert Nunez; .
T_2:17. A_4603
