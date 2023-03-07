TorontoPittsburgh
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32262Totals29654
Mrrfeld 2b3021R.Cstro 2b3000
Lntigua 2b1000Sanchez lf1111
Bchette ss3010Rynolds cf3000
Jimenez ss0000McCtchn dh2110
D.Vrsho lf3010H.Davis dh0100
Ca.Eden lf1000Santana 1b3112
Espinal 3b3000M.Jrvis 2b1000
Mrtinez 3b1000Swinski lf1010
C.Bggio 1b3000C.Young rf2000
An.Sosa 1b1000J.Trolo 3b2000
Krmaier cf2110Rdrguez 1b2100
Bernard cf2000SmtNjgb rf1000
A.Brger dh3000Gnzales ss1111
N.Lukes rf2000A.Hdges c2000
Britton rf1000Hineman c2000
Brantly c2111Ji-.Bae ss2000
S.Brman c1000M.Grski cf1000

Toronto000020000-2
Pittsburgh000200140-7

E_Bernard (2), Britton (2). LOB_Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 4. 3B_Brantly (1). HR_Sanchez (1), Santana (1). SB_Merrifield (1), Suwinski (1). CS_Merrifield (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Kikuchi300022
Tiedemann232212
Jackson100001
Hernandez L, 0-1101011
Danner2-334111
Juenger1-300000
Pittsburgh
Keller330003
De Jong100000
Burrows BS, 0-1132201
Zamora100000
Mlodzinski W, 1-0100001
Chatwood H, 1100010
Bolton100001

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Will Little; Third, Derek Thomas; .

T_2:13. A_4940

