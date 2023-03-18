MinnesotaPittsburgh
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals364104Totals30787
Bro.Lee ss4011On.Cruz ss3000
Er.Yake ss1010Marcano 2b0000
Miranda dh4011Rynolds dh3110
A.Isola dh0000Ca.Bins dh1000
Larnach lf3121K.Hayes 3b2212
Grr Jr. lf1000Mtchell lf1000
W.Cstro 3b2110SmtNjgb rf3110
Bchtold 3b2000C.Owngs ss1110
Wallner rf3011Andujar 1b1101
Holland rf1000J.Delay c0000
Wolters c3010R.Cstro 2b3011
Bnuelos c2000D.Maggi 1b1000
Cntrras cf4000Mathias lf2011
T.White 1b2010Alvarez 3b1011
D.Kelly 1b1110A.Hdges c3000
El.Soto 2b2000Sanchez rf1000
A.Prato 2b1100C.Young cf2000
Swggrty cf2111

Minnesota000101200-4
Pittsburgh00030211(x)-7

DP_Minnesota 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_Minnesota 11, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Reynolds (1), Smith-Njigba (1), Mathias (1), Alvarez (2). HR_Larnach (2), Hayes (3), Swaggerty (3). SB_Castro (2), Andujar (1), Mathias (1). CS_Wallner (2), Marcano (1). SF_Andujar.

IPHRERBBSO
Minnesota
Sanchez L, 0-332-323316
Brink1-310001
Stewart12-322212
Megill11-311112
Sands121103
Pittsburgh
Keller W, 1-142-331107
Ramirez H, 11-300001
Hernandez H, 3121110
Mlodzinski H, 21-332221
Alldred H, 12-300002
Crowe H, 1120011
Holderman S, 1-2100001

HBP_by_Sanchez (Mathias), Sands (Delay), Keller (Wallner, White).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Chris Segal; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Randy Rosenberg;.

T_2:45. A_5153

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you