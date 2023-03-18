|Minnesota
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|Totals
|30
|7
|8
|7
|Bro.Lee ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|On.Cruz ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Er.Yake ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Marcano 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miranda dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Rynolds dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|A.Isola dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ca.Bins dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Larnach lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|K.Hayes 3b
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Grr Jr. lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mtchell lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Cstro 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|SmtNjgb rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bchtold 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Owngs ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Wallner rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Andujar 1b
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Holland rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Delay c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Cstro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Bnuelos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Maggi 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cntrras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mathias lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|T.White 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarez 3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|D.Kelly 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|A.Hdges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|El.Soto 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Prato 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|C.Young cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Swggrty cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|101
|200
|-
|4
|Pittsburgh
|000
|302
|11(x)
|-
|7
DP_Minnesota 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_Minnesota 11, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Reynolds (1), Smith-Njigba (1), Mathias (1), Alvarez (2). HR_Larnach (2), Hayes (3), Swaggerty (3). SB_Castro (2), Andujar (1), Mathias (1). CS_Wallner (2), Marcano (1). SF_Andujar.
|3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Sanchez (Mathias), Sands (Delay), Keller (Wallner, White).
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Chris Segal; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Randy Rosenberg;.
T_2:45. A_5153
