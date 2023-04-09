|Chicago
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|Totals
|25
|1
|2
|1
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bae 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Reynolds lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sheets dh
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Santana dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Colás cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|González rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Smith-Njigba rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Zavala c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Castro 2b-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Suwinski cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Andrus 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Heineman c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Pittsburgh
|010
|000
|00x
|—
|1
E_Anderson (0). LOB_Chicago 6, Pittsburgh 5. 3B_Smith-Njigba (1). SB_González (1), Cruz (3). SF_Suwinski (1). S_Colás (1).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:21. A_10,571 (38,753).
