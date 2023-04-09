ChicagoPittsburgh
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32060Totals25121
Anderson ss4000Cruz ss2000
Benintendi lf4000Bae 2b1000
Vaughn 1b4010Reynolds lf4010
Moncada 3b4000Hayes 3b3000
Sheets dh4030Santana dh3000
Colás cf3010Choi 1b3000
González rf3010Smith-Njigba rf3110
Zavala c2000Castro 2b-ss2000
Grandal ph-c1000Suwinski cf1001
Andrus 2b3000Heineman c3000

Chicago0000000000
Pittsburgh01000000x1

E_Anderson (0). LOB_Chicago 6, Pittsburgh 5. 3B_Smith-Njigba (1). SB_González (1), Cruz (3). SF_Suwinski (1). S_Colás (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Kopech L,0-2621135
Lambert100012
Diekman100001
Pittsburgh
Oviedo W,1-062-350005
Moreta H,21-300001
Holderman H,4100001
Bednar S,4-4110002

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:21. A_10,571 (38,753).

