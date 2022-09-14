PittsburghCincinnati
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals3710129Totals35484
Hayes 3b5131Friedl lf4010
B.Reynolds cf5120India 2b4000
Castro dh5224K.Farmer 3b4121
Chavis 1b-2b4212Solano 1b4010
Newman 2b3010Aquino rf4110
Collins 1b0000Senzel cf4000
Castillo rf2000Steer dh3111
Suwinski ph-rf2000Barrero ss4001
O.Cruz ss5112Romine c4121
Allen lf3110
Heineman c3210

Pittsburgh00300012410
Cincinnati0100100114

E_Aquino (4). DP_Pittsburgh 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Hayes (22), Aquino (10), Solano (13). HR_Castro (9), O.Cruz (15), Romine (3), K.Farmer (11). SB_Castro (5). S_Newman (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Pittsburgh
Contreras431103
Beede W,2-5231101
Yajure S,1-1322212
Cincinnati
Lodolo L,4-661-3633011
Law2-321110
Kuhnel112211
Farrell134322

HBP_Lodolo (Castillo). WP_Yajure.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Jose Navas; Second, David Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:05. A_11,449 (42,319).

