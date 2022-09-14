|Pittsburgh
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|10
|12
|9
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|Hayes 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Friedl lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.Reynolds cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|India 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Castro dh
|5
|2
|2
|4
|K.Farmer 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Chavis 1b-2b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Solano 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Newman 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Aquino rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Collins 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Castillo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Steer dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Suwinski ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Barrero ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|O.Cruz ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Romine c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Allen lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Heineman c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Pittsburgh
|003
|000
|124
|—
|10
|Cincinnati
|010
|010
|011
|—
|4
E_Aquino (4). DP_Pittsburgh 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Hayes (22), Aquino (10), Solano (13). HR_Castro (9), O.Cruz (15), Romine (3), K.Farmer (11). SB_Castro (5). S_Newman (2).
HBP_Lodolo (Castillo). WP_Yajure.
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Jose Navas; Second, David Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:05. A_11,449 (42,319).
