|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|10
|12
|9
|4
|14
|Hayes 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|B.Reynolds cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Castro dh
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.238
|Chavis 1b-2b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|3
|.237
|Newman 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Collins 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Castillo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|a-Suwinski ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|O.Cruz ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|.223
|Allen lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.206
|Heineman c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|1
|6
|Friedl lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|India 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|K.Farmer 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Solano 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Aquino rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Steer dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.225
|Barrero ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.160
|Romine c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.194
|Pittsburgh
|003
|000
|124_10
|12
|0
|Cincinnati
|010
|010
|011_4
|8
|1
a-flied out for Castillo in the 8th.
E_Aquino (4). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Hayes (22), Aquino (10), Solano (13). HR_Castro (9), off Lodolo; O.Cruz (15), off Kuhnel; Romine (3), off Beede; K.Farmer (11), off Yajure. RBIs_Castro 4 (20), Hayes (38), O.Cruz 2 (46), Chavis 2 (47), Steer (4), Romine (8), K.Farmer (66), Barrero (10). SB_Castro (5). S_Newman.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Allen, O.Cruz, Castro); Cincinnati 1 (Senzel). RISP_Pittsburgh 5 for 12; Cincinnati 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Heineman, Suwinski, Barrero. GIDP_B.Reynolds.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Barrero, Solano).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Contreras
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|55
|3.24
|Beede, W, 2-5
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|35
|5.23
|Yajure, S, 1-1
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|49
|8.27
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lodolo, L, 4-6
|6
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|0
|11
|102
|3.81
|Law
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|22
|1.00
|Kuhnel
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|20
|5.94
|Farrell
|1
|3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|37
|9.00
HBP_Lodolo (Castillo). WP_Yajure.
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Jose Navas; Second, David Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:05. A_11,449 (42,319).
