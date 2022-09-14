PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3710129414
Hayes 3b513101.250
B.Reynolds cf512002.257
Castro dh522401.238
Chavis 1b-2b421213.237
Newman 2b301010.272
Collins 1b000000.000
Castillo rf200001.202
a-Suwinski ph-rf200000.201
O.Cruz ss511204.223
Allen lf311012.206
Heineman c321010.221

CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3548416
Friedl lf401000.258
India 2b400000.257
K.Farmer 3b412101.267
Solano 1b401000.296
Aquino rf411001.206
Senzel cf400000.229
Steer dh311110.225
Barrero ss400102.160
Romine c412102.194

Pittsburgh003000124_10120
Cincinnati010010011_481

a-flied out for Castillo in the 8th.

E_Aquino (4). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Hayes (22), Aquino (10), Solano (13). HR_Castro (9), off Lodolo; O.Cruz (15), off Kuhnel; Romine (3), off Beede; K.Farmer (11), off Yajure. RBIs_Castro 4 (20), Hayes (38), O.Cruz 2 (46), Chavis 2 (47), Steer (4), Romine (8), K.Farmer (66), Barrero (10). SB_Castro (5). S_Newman.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Allen, O.Cruz, Castro); Cincinnati 1 (Senzel). RISP_Pittsburgh 5 for 12; Cincinnati 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Heineman, Suwinski, Barrero. GIDP_B.Reynolds.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Barrero, Solano).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Contreras431103553.24
Beede, W, 2-5231101355.23
Yajure, S, 1-1322212498.27
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lodolo, L, 4-661-36330111023.81
Law2-321110221.00
Kuhnel112211205.94
Farrell134322379.00

HBP_Lodolo (Castillo). WP_Yajure.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Jose Navas; Second, David Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:05. A_11,449 (42,319).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you