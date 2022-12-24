|Las Vegas
|7
|3
|0
|0
|—
|10
|Pittsburgh
|0
|3
|0
|10
|—
|13
First Quarter
Las_Renfrow 14 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 6:38.
Second Quarter
Pit_FG Boswell 44, 1:49.
Las_FG Carlson 40, :05.
Fourth Quarter
Pit_FG Boswell 40, 9:47.
Pit_Pickens 14 pass from Pickett (Boswell kick), :46.
A_64,761.
|Las
|Pit
|First downs
|13
|19
|Total Net Yards
|201
|350
|Rushes-yards
|19-58
|27-106
|Passing
|143
|244
|Punt Returns
|1-13
|1-9
|Kickoff Returns
|3-50
|1-15
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-24
|3-12
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-30-3
|26-39-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-31
|0-0
|Punts
|5-41.6
|3-46.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|2-20
|3-35
|Time of Possession
|27:21
|32:39
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Las Vegas, Jacobs 15-44, Carr 3-14, Bolden 1-0. Pittsburgh, Harris 16-53, Warren 6-23, Co.Heyward 1-21, Pickett 3-9, D.Watt 1-0.
PASSING_Las Vegas, Carr 16-30-3-174. Pittsburgh, Pickett 26-39-1-244.
RECEIVING_Las Vegas, Waller 4-58, Renfrow 4-42, Abdullah 2-27, Moreau 2-19, Adams 2-15, Hollins 1-7, Jacobs 1-6. Pittsburgh, Freiermuth 7-66, Harris 6-42, Johnson 5-64, Pickens 5-57, Sims 1-7, Warren 1-7, Gentry 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Boswell 52, Boswell 43.
