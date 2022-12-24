Las Vegas730010
Pittsburgh0301013

First Quarter

Las_Renfrow 14 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 6:38.

Second Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 44, 1:49.

Las_FG Carlson 40, :05.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 40, 9:47.

Pit_Pickens 14 pass from Pickett (Boswell kick), :46.

A_64,761.

LasPit
First downs1319
Total Net Yards201350
Rushes-yards19-5827-106
Passing143244
Punt Returns1-131-9
Kickoff Returns3-501-15
Interceptions Ret.1-243-12
Comp-Att-Int16-30-326-39-1
Sacked-Yards Lost3-310-0
Punts5-41.63-46.667
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards2-203-35
Time of Possession27:2132:39

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Las Vegas, Jacobs 15-44, Carr 3-14, Bolden 1-0. Pittsburgh, Harris 16-53, Warren 6-23, Co.Heyward 1-21, Pickett 3-9, D.Watt 1-0.

PASSING_Las Vegas, Carr 16-30-3-174. Pittsburgh, Pickett 26-39-1-244.

RECEIVING_Las Vegas, Waller 4-58, Renfrow 4-42, Abdullah 2-27, Moreau 2-19, Adams 2-15, Hollins 1-7, Jacobs 1-6. Pittsburgh, Freiermuth 7-66, Harris 6-42, Johnson 5-64, Pickens 5-57, Sims 1-7, Warren 1-7, Gentry 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Boswell 52, Boswell 43.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

