|Pittsburgh
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|43
|14
|16
|14
|Totals
|33
|3
|10
|3
|Hayes 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Marcano ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bryant rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Reynolds lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Blackmon dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Suwinski lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Serven ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCutchen dh
|6
|1
|2
|1
|Cron 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Santana 1b
|5
|0
|2
|3
|Moustakas 1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Smith-Njigba rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Joe rf-1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|McMahon 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Castro ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|H.Castro 2b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mathias 2b
|5
|2
|4
|1
|Montero 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bae cf
|4
|3
|1
|2
|Daza cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hedges c
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pittsburgh
|162
|040
|001
|—
|14
|Colorado
|001
|000
|020
|—
|3
E_Montero 2 (3). DP_Pittsburgh 3, Colorado 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Colorado 9. 2B_R.Castro (3), Bryant (4), Moustakas (2). HR_McCutchen (3), Suwinski (2), Bryant (2). SB_Hedges (1), Bae (5). SF_Hayes (1), H.Castro (1). S_Bae (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|Hill W,1-2
|6
|6
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Crowe
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hernandez
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colorado
|Freeland L,2-1
|2
|2-3
|8
|9
|7
|1
|1
|Blach
|2
|4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Seabold
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bird
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Trejo
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
Blach pitched to 7 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Seabold (R.Castro), Crowe (Blackmon).
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T_2:52. A_20,322 (50,144).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.