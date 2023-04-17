PittsburghColorado
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals43141614Totals333103
Hayes 3b4123Profar lf4020
Marcano ph-3b1000Bryant rf4231
Reynolds lf5122Blackmon dh3100
Suwinski lf1111Serven ph1000
McCutchen dh6121Cron 1b2010
Santana 1b5023Moustakas 1b1011
Smith-Njigba rf0000Díaz c4000
Joe rf-1b4100McMahon 2b3010
R.Castro ss4210H.Castro 2b0001
Mathias 2b5241Montero 3b3000
Bae cf4312Daza cf4010
Hedges c4211Tovar ss4010

Pittsburgh16204000114
Colorado0010000203

E_Montero 2 (3). DP_Pittsburgh 3, Colorado 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Colorado 9. 2B_R.Castro (3), Bryant (4), Moustakas (2). HR_McCutchen (3), Suwinski (2), Bryant (2). SB_Hedges (1), Bae (5). SF_Hayes (1), H.Castro (1). S_Bae (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Pittsburgh
Hill W,1-2661127
Crowe11-322221
Hernandez12-320001
Colorado
Freeland L,2-122-389711
Blach244110
Seabold21-320000
Bird110003
Trejo111100

Blach pitched to 7 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Seabold (R.Castro), Crowe (Blackmon).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_2:52. A_20,322 (50,144).

