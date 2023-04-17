|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|43
|14
|16
|14
|2
|4
|Hayes 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.206
|a-Marcano ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Reynolds lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.324
|Suwinski lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|McCutchen dh
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.302
|Santana 1b
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.242
|Smith-Njigba rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Joe rf-1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.297
|R.Castro ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.325
|Mathias 2b
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Bae cf
|4
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.220
|Hedges c
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.167
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|10
|3
|4
|9
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Bryant rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.323
|Blackmon dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|b-Serven ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Cron 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Moustakas 1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.174
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|McMahon 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|H.Castro 2b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.148
|Montero 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.289
|Daza cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Pittsburgh
|162
|040
|001_14
|16
|0
|Colorado
|001
|000
|020_3
|10
|2
a-grounded out for Hayes in the 9th. b-flied out for Blackmon in the 9th.
E_Montero 2 (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Colorado 9. 2B_R.Castro (3), Bryant (4), Moustakas (2). HR_McCutchen (3), off Freeland; Suwinski (2), off Trejo; Bryant (2), off Hill. RBIs_McCutchen (7), Mathias (1), Bae 2 (8), Hedges (2), Hayes 3 (7), Reynolds 2 (17), Santana 3 (9), Suwinski (5), Bryant (5), Moustakas (4), H.Castro (3). SB_Hedges (1), Bae (5). SF_Hayes, H.Castro. S_Bae.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 0; Colorado 3 (Montero, Blackmon, Serven). RISP_Pittsburgh 8 for 12; Colorado 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Hedges, McCutchen, Bryant. GIDP_Mathias, Díaz, Profar, Daza.
DP_Pittsburgh 3 (Hayes, Santana; Hayes, Mathias, Santana; Mathias, R.Castro, Joe); Colorado 1 (McMahon, Cron).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, W, 1-2
|6
|6
|1
|1
|2
|7
|105
|5.57
|Crowe
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|28
|4.66
|Hernandez
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|1.12
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, L, 2-1
|2
|2-3
|8
|9
|7
|1
|1
|61
|3.80
|Blach
|2
|4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|37
|6.14
|Seabold
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|5.23
|Bird
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|6.52
|Trejo
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Hernandez 2-1, Blach 1-0, Seabold 1-0. HBP_Seabold (R.Castro), Crowe (Blackmon).
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T_2:52. A_20,322 (50,144).
