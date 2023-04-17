PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals4314161424
Hayes 3b412300.206
a-Marcano ph-3b100000.000
Reynolds lf512200.324
Suwinski lf111100.226
McCutchen dh612100.302
Santana 1b502301.242
Smith-Njigba rf000000.154
Joe rf-1b410011.297
R.Castro ss421001.325
Mathias 2b524100.250
Bae cf431201.220
Hedges c421110.167

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33310349
Profar lf402010.226
Bryant rf423110.323
Blackmon dh310000.281
b-Serven ph100000.300
Cron 1b201011.246
Moustakas 1b101100.174
Díaz c400002.333
McMahon 2b301001.196
H.Castro 2b000100.148
Montero 3b300012.289
Daza cf401001.267
Tovar ss401002.192

Pittsburgh162040001_14160
Colorado001000020_3102

a-grounded out for Hayes in the 9th. b-flied out for Blackmon in the 9th.

E_Montero 2 (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Colorado 9. 2B_R.Castro (3), Bryant (4), Moustakas (2). HR_McCutchen (3), off Freeland; Suwinski (2), off Trejo; Bryant (2), off Hill. RBIs_McCutchen (7), Mathias (1), Bae 2 (8), Hedges (2), Hayes 3 (7), Reynolds 2 (17), Santana 3 (9), Suwinski (5), Bryant (5), Moustakas (4), H.Castro (3). SB_Hedges (1), Bae (5). SF_Hayes, H.Castro. S_Bae.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 0; Colorado 3 (Montero, Blackmon, Serven). RISP_Pittsburgh 8 for 12; Colorado 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Hedges, McCutchen, Bryant. GIDP_Mathias, Díaz, Profar, Daza.

DP_Pittsburgh 3 (Hayes, Santana; Hayes, Mathias, Santana; Mathias, R.Castro, Joe); Colorado 1 (McMahon, Cron).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hill, W, 1-26611271055.57
Crowe11-322221284.66
Hernandez12-320001211.12
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland, L, 2-122-389711613.80
Blach244110376.14
Seabold21-320000425.23
Bird110003236.52
Trejo111100109.00

Inherited runners-scored_Hernandez 2-1, Blach 1-0, Seabold 1-0. HBP_Seabold (R.Castro), Crowe (Blackmon).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_2:52. A_20,322 (50,144).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

