Pittsburgh3031016
Baltimore0103013

First Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 21, 7:01.

Second Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 30, 14:09.

Bal_Likely 7 pass from T.Huntley (Tucker kick), :07.

Third Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 51, 9:31.

Pit_FG Boswell 51, 3:42.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 33, 9:44.

Pit_Harris 10 pass from Pickett (Boswell kick), :56.

A_71,042.

PitBal
First downs2215
Total Net Yards351240
Rushes-yards41-19828-120
Passing153120
Punt Returns0-01-2
Kickoff Returns1-292-83
Interceptions Ret.1-00-0
Comp-Att-Int15-27-014-21-1
Sacked-Yards Lost2-151-10
Punts2-49.54-44.75
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards6-434-30
Time of Possession34:1425:46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Harris 22-111, Warren 12-76, Olszewski 1-6, D.Watt 1-3, Pickett 5-2. Baltimore, Dobbins 17-93, Huntley 7-24, Edwards 3-2, Isabella 1-1.

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Pickett 15-27-0-168. Baltimore, Huntley 14-21-1-130.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Freiermuth 3-36, Sims 3-34, Warren 3-22, Johnson 2-35, Pickens 2-29, Harris 2-12. Baltimore, Andrews 9-100, Likely 3-12, D.Jackson 1-9, Robinson 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Boswell 48.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you