|Pittsburgh
|3
|0
|3
|10
|—
|16
|Baltimore
|0
|10
|3
|0
|—
|13
First Quarter
Pit_FG Boswell 21, 7:01.
Second Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 30, 14:09.
Bal_Likely 7 pass from T.Huntley (Tucker kick), :07.
Third Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 51, 9:31.
Pit_FG Boswell 51, 3:42.
Fourth Quarter
Pit_FG Boswell 33, 9:44.
Pit_Harris 10 pass from Pickett (Boswell kick), :56.
A_71,042.
|Pit
|Bal
|First downs
|22
|15
|Total Net Yards
|351
|240
|Rushes-yards
|41-198
|28-120
|Passing
|153
|120
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Kickoff Returns
|1-29
|2-83
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-27-0
|14-21-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-15
|1-10
|Punts
|2-49.5
|4-44.75
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-43
|4-30
|Time of Possession
|34:14
|25:46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Harris 22-111, Warren 12-76, Olszewski 1-6, D.Watt 1-3, Pickett 5-2. Baltimore, Dobbins 17-93, Huntley 7-24, Edwards 3-2, Isabella 1-1.
PASSING_Pittsburgh, Pickett 15-27-0-168. Baltimore, Huntley 14-21-1-130.
RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Freiermuth 3-36, Sims 3-34, Warren 3-22, Johnson 2-35, Pickens 2-29, Harris 2-12. Baltimore, Andrews 9-100, Likely 3-12, D.Jackson 1-9, Robinson 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Boswell 48.
