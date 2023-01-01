Pittsburgh3031016
Baltimore0103013

First Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 21, 7:01. Drive: 16 plays, 73 yards, 7:59. Key Plays: D.Watt 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Pickett 10 pass to Warren on 3rd-and-2; Warren 31 run; Pickett 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Pittsburgh 3, Baltimore 0.

Second Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 30, 14:09. Drive: 16 plays, 61 yards, 7:52. Key Plays: Hill kick return to Baltimore 27; T.Huntley 10 run; T.Huntley 6 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-6; T.Huntley 9 pass to D.Robinson on 3rd-and-8; Dobbins 15 run. Pittsburgh 3, Baltimore 3.

Bal_Likely 7 pass from T.Huntley (Tucker kick), :07. Drive: 11 plays, 67 yards, 3:23. Key Plays: Dobbins 17 run; T.Huntley 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Dobbins 12 run; Dobbins 7 run on 3rd-and-16. Baltimore 10, Pittsburgh 3.

Third Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 51, 9:31. Drive: 9 plays, 42 yards, 5:29. Key Plays: T.Huntley 14 pass to Andrews; T.Huntley 18 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-7; T.Huntley 19 pass to Andrews; T.Huntley 3 run on 3rd-and-6. Baltimore 13, Pittsburgh 3.

Pit_FG Boswell 51, 3:42. Drive: 13 plays, 43 yards, 5:49. Key Plays: Harris 15 run; Pickett 14 pass to Pickens on 3rd-and-14; Pickett 6 pass to Warren on 3rd-and-4. Baltimore 13, Pittsburgh 6.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 33, 9:44. Drive: 13 plays, 80 yards, 6:02. Key Plays: Harris 15 run; Pickett 15 pass to Pickens; Pickett 21 pass to Johnson on 3rd-and-4. Baltimore 13, Pittsburgh 9.

Pit_Harris 10 pass from Pickett (Boswell kick), :56. Drive: 11 plays, 80 yards, 3:20. Key Plays: Pickett 1 run on 3rd-and-1; Pickett 20 pass to Freiermuth; Pickett 28 pass to Sims; Pickett 1 run on 3rd-and-1. Pittsburgh 16, Baltimore 13.

A_71,042.

PitBal
FIRST DOWNS2215
Rushing136
Passing98
Penalty01
THIRD DOWN EFF10-165-12
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-00-0
TOTAL NET YARDS351240
Total Plays7050
Avg Gain5.04.8
NET YARDS RUSHING198120
Rushes4128
Avg per rush4.8294.286
NET YARDS PASSING153120
Sacked-Yds lost2-151-10
Gross-Yds passing168130
Completed-Att.15-2714-21
Had Intercepted01
Yards-Pass Play5.2765.455
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB5-4-34-4-3
PUNTS-Avg.2-49.54-44.75
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE2985
Punt Returns0-01-2
Kickoff Returns1-292-83
Interceptions1-00-0
PENALTIES-Yds6-434-30
FUMBLES-Lost0-00-0
TIME OF POSSESSION34:1425:46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Harris 22-111, Warren 12-76, Olszewski 1-6, D.Watt 1-3, Pickett 5-2. Baltimore, Dobbins 17-93, Huntley 7-24, Edwards 3-2, Isabella 1-1.

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Pickett 15-27-0-168. Baltimore, Huntley 14-21-1-130.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Freiermuth 3-36, Sims 3-34, Warren 3-22, Johnson 2-35, Pickens 2-29, Harris 2-12. Baltimore, Andrews 9-100, Likely 3-12, D.Jackson 1-9, Robinson 1-9.

PUNT RETURNS_Pittsburgh, None. Baltimore, Proche 1-2.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Pittsburgh, Sims 1-29. Baltimore, Hill 2-83.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Pittsburgh, Spillane 8-1-0, Fitzpatrick 4-5-0, Edmunds 4-2-0, T.Watt 3-1-1, Robinson 2-5-0, Leal 2-1-0, Maulet 2-1-0, Wallace 2-1-0, Ca.Heyward 1-3-0, Bush 1-1-0, Ogunjobi 1-1-0, Sutton 1-1-0, Highsmith 0-3-0, Kazee 0-2-0, Adams 0-1-0. Baltimore, Stephens 7-1-0, Clark 6-4-0, M.Williams 5-4-0, Hamilton 5-1-0, Smith 4-5-0, Queen 4-2-0, Oweh 3-1-0, Madubuike 3-0-1, B.Washington 2-3-0, Urban 2-2-0, Jones 1-4-0, Nichols 1-3-0, Pierre-Paul 1-1-1, Houston 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick 1-0. Baltimore, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Boswell 48.

OFFICIALS_Referee Land Clark, Ump Paul King, HL Tom Stephan, LJ Brian Bolinger, FJ Michael Banks, SJ Dominique Pender, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Randy Campbell.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you