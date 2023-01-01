|Pittsburgh
|3
|0
|3
|10
|—
|16
|Baltimore
|0
|10
|3
|0
|—
|13
First Quarter
Pit_FG Boswell 21, 7:01. Drive: 16 plays, 73 yards, 7:59. Key Plays: D.Watt 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Pickett 10 pass to Warren on 3rd-and-2; Warren 31 run; Pickett 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Pittsburgh 3, Baltimore 0.
Second Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 30, 14:09. Drive: 16 plays, 61 yards, 7:52. Key Plays: Hill kick return to Baltimore 27; T.Huntley 10 run; T.Huntley 6 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-6; T.Huntley 9 pass to D.Robinson on 3rd-and-8; Dobbins 15 run. Pittsburgh 3, Baltimore 3.
Bal_Likely 7 pass from T.Huntley (Tucker kick), :07. Drive: 11 plays, 67 yards, 3:23. Key Plays: Dobbins 17 run; T.Huntley 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Dobbins 12 run; Dobbins 7 run on 3rd-and-16. Baltimore 10, Pittsburgh 3.
Third Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 51, 9:31. Drive: 9 plays, 42 yards, 5:29. Key Plays: T.Huntley 14 pass to Andrews; T.Huntley 18 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-7; T.Huntley 19 pass to Andrews; T.Huntley 3 run on 3rd-and-6. Baltimore 13, Pittsburgh 3.
Pit_FG Boswell 51, 3:42. Drive: 13 plays, 43 yards, 5:49. Key Plays: Harris 15 run; Pickett 14 pass to Pickens on 3rd-and-14; Pickett 6 pass to Warren on 3rd-and-4. Baltimore 13, Pittsburgh 6.
Fourth Quarter
Pit_FG Boswell 33, 9:44. Drive: 13 plays, 80 yards, 6:02. Key Plays: Harris 15 run; Pickett 15 pass to Pickens; Pickett 21 pass to Johnson on 3rd-and-4. Baltimore 13, Pittsburgh 9.
Pit_Harris 10 pass from Pickett (Boswell kick), :56. Drive: 11 plays, 80 yards, 3:20. Key Plays: Pickett 1 run on 3rd-and-1; Pickett 20 pass to Freiermuth; Pickett 28 pass to Sims; Pickett 1 run on 3rd-and-1. Pittsburgh 16, Baltimore 13.
A_71,042.
|Pit
|Bal
|FIRST DOWNS
|22
|15
|Rushing
|13
|6
|Passing
|9
|8
|Penalty
|0
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|10-16
|5-12
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|351
|240
|Total Plays
|70
|50
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|4.8
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|198
|120
|Rushes
|41
|28
|Avg per rush
|4.829
|4.286
|NET YARDS PASSING
|153
|120
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-15
|1-10
|Gross-Yds passing
|168
|130
|Completed-Att.
|15-27
|14-21
|Had Intercepted
|0
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|5.276
|5.455
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-4-3
|4-4-3
|PUNTS-Avg.
|2-49.5
|4-44.75
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|29
|85
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Kickoff Returns
|1-29
|2-83
|Interceptions
|1-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|6-43
|4-30
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|34:14
|25:46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Harris 22-111, Warren 12-76, Olszewski 1-6, D.Watt 1-3, Pickett 5-2. Baltimore, Dobbins 17-93, Huntley 7-24, Edwards 3-2, Isabella 1-1.
PASSING_Pittsburgh, Pickett 15-27-0-168. Baltimore, Huntley 14-21-1-130.
RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Freiermuth 3-36, Sims 3-34, Warren 3-22, Johnson 2-35, Pickens 2-29, Harris 2-12. Baltimore, Andrews 9-100, Likely 3-12, D.Jackson 1-9, Robinson 1-9.
PUNT RETURNS_Pittsburgh, None. Baltimore, Proche 1-2.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Pittsburgh, Sims 1-29. Baltimore, Hill 2-83.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Pittsburgh, Spillane 8-1-0, Fitzpatrick 4-5-0, Edmunds 4-2-0, T.Watt 3-1-1, Robinson 2-5-0, Leal 2-1-0, Maulet 2-1-0, Wallace 2-1-0, Ca.Heyward 1-3-0, Bush 1-1-0, Ogunjobi 1-1-0, Sutton 1-1-0, Highsmith 0-3-0, Kazee 0-2-0, Adams 0-1-0. Baltimore, Stephens 7-1-0, Clark 6-4-0, M.Williams 5-4-0, Hamilton 5-1-0, Smith 4-5-0, Queen 4-2-0, Oweh 3-1-0, Madubuike 3-0-1, B.Washington 2-3-0, Urban 2-2-0, Jones 1-4-0, Nichols 1-3-0, Pierre-Paul 1-1-1, Houston 1-0-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick 1-0. Baltimore, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Boswell 48.
OFFICIALS_Referee Land Clark, Ump Paul King, HL Tom Stephan, LJ Brian Bolinger, FJ Michael Banks, SJ Dominique Pender, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Randy Campbell.
