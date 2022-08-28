Detroit00369
Pittsburgh3130319

First Quarter

Pit_FG Ch.Boswell 45, 3:22. Drive: 10 plays, 58 yards, 6:14. Key Plays: Trubisky 38 pass to D.Johnson on 3rd-and-2; N.Harris 11 run; Olszewski 12 run. Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 0.

Second Quarter

Pit_FG Ch.Boswell 34, 12:32. Drive: 4 plays, 3 yards, 1:34. Key Play: Sutton 45 interception return to Detroit 19. Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 0.

Pit_FG Ch.Boswell 38, 8:45. Drive: 4 plays, 5 yards, 1:31. Pittsburgh 9, Detroit 0.

Pit_Sims 6 pass from Trubisky (Ch.Boswell kick), :14. Drive: 6 plays, 92 yards, 1:20. Key Plays: Trubisky 22 pass to Pickens on 3rd-and-6; Trubisky 32 pass to Freiermuth. Pittsburgh 16, Detroit 0.

Third Quarter

Det_FG Seibert 36, 10:01. Drive: 8 plays, 67 yards, 2:39. Key Play: Boyle 32 pass to Ju.Jackson. Pittsburgh 16, Detroit 3.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_FG Ch.Boswell 54, 12:59. Drive: 12 plays, 44 yards, 5:26. Key Plays: Pickett 17 pass to Vaughns; Pickett 6 pass to White on 3rd-and-3; Snell 7 run on 3rd-and-2. Pittsburgh 19, Detroit 3.

Det_Cephus 5 pass from Blough (pass failed), :30. Drive: 16 plays, 74 yards, 4:49. Key Plays: Blough 22 pass to Pimpleton; Blough 4 pass to Funchess on 3rd-and-9; Blough 15 pass to Igwebuike on 4th-and-10; Blough 8 pass to Benson on 4th-and-7. Pittsburgh 19, Detroit 9.

A_49,151.

DetPit
FIRST DOWNS2017
Rushing54
Passing1110
Penalty43
THIRD DOWN EFF4-174-13
FOURTH DOWN EFF2-40-0
TOTAL NET YARDS315297
Total Plays7458
Avg Gain4.35.1
NET YARDS RUSHING11457
Rushes2420
Avg per rush4.752.85
NET YARDS PASSING201240
Sacked-Yds lost3-232-10
Gross-Yds passing224250
Completed-Att.22-4725-36
Had Intercepted10
Yards-Pass Play4.026.316
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB3-1-16-3-2
PUNTS-Avg.5-48.04-47.5
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-01-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE8576
Punt Returns2-52-8
Kickoff Returns4-801-23
Interceptions0-01-45
PENALTIES-Yds10-8911-95
FUMBLES-Lost2-00-0
TIME OF POSSESSION30:0829:52

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Detroit, Ju.Jackson 8-44, C.Reynolds 6-31, Jefferson 6-28, Blough 2-11, Igwebuike 1-1, Boyle 1-(minus 1). Pittsburgh, Snell 5-17, Olszewski 2-13, Warren 7-11, Harris 4-10, McFarland 2-6.

PASSING_Detroit, Blough 17-32-0-160, Boyle 5-15-1-64. Pittsburgh, Trubisky 15-19-0-160, Pickett 10-14-0-90, Rudolph 0-3-0-0.

RECEIVING_Detroit, St. Brown 3-34, Pimpleton 3-31, Kennedy 3-15, Ju.Jackson 2-39, C.Reynolds 2-13, Jefferson 2-2, J.Reynolds 1-24, Alexander 1-19, Hockenson 1-15, Igwebuike 1-15, Benson 1-8, Cephus 1-5, Funchess 1-4. Pittsburgh, Sims 4-23, Freiermuth 3-45, Boykin 3-41, Pickens 3-35, Harris 3-11, Vaughns 2-24, Olszewski 2-16, Co.Heyward 2-4, D.Johnson 1-38, McFarland 1-7, White 1-6.

PUNT RETURNS_Detroit, Alexander 1-6, Raymond 1-(minus 1). Pittsburgh, Olszewski 1-12, Sims 1-(minus 4).

KICKOFF RETURNS_Detroit, Ju.Jackson 2-53, C.Reynolds 2-27. Pittsburgh, McFarland 1-23.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Detroit, Elliott 4-0-0, Joseph 3-4-0, Davis 3-1-0, M.Hughes 3-1-0, Smith 3-1-0, Parker 3-0-0, Gilbert 2-1-0, Woods 2-1-0, Walker 2-0-1, W.Harris 2-0-0, Hector 2-0-0, Lucas 2-0-0, Okudah 2-0-0, Price 2-0-0, Barnes 1-2-0, Anzalone 1-0-0, Board 1-0-0, Bryant 1-0-0, Jefferson 1-0-0, Oruwariye 1-0-0, J.Hughes 0-3-0, C.Harris 0-1-.5, Hutchinson 0-1-.5. Pittsburgh, Norwood 5-0-0, Fitzpatrick 3-1-1, Layne 3-0-0, Ogunjobi 3-0-0, Platel 3-0-0, Riley 2-2-0, Robinson 2-2-0, B.Johnson 2-1-0, Witherspoon 2-1-0, C.Davis 2-0-1, D.Scott 2-0-1, Bush 2-0-0, Sutton 2-0-0, Ca.Heyward 1-1-0, Jack 1-1-0, Kazee 1-1-0, K.Davis 1-0-0, Edmunds 1-0-0, Jeter 1-0-0, Pierre 1-0-0, Wallace 1-0-0, T.Watt 1-0-0, Tuszka 0-3-0, Leal 0-1-0, Spillane 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Detroit, None. Pittsburgh, Sutton 1-45.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Ch.Boswell 29.

OFFICIALS_Referee Alex Kemp, Ump Mike Morton, HL Danny Short, LJ Jeff Bergman, FJ John Jenkins, SJ Dale Shaw, BJ Scott Helverson, Replay Mike Chase.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

