Detroit00369
Pittsburgh3130319

First Quarter

Pit_FG Ch.Boswell 45, 3:22.

Second Quarter

Pit_FG Ch.Boswell 34, 12:32.

Pit_FG Ch.Boswell 38, 8:45.

Pit_Sims 6 pass from Trubisky (Ch.Boswell kick), :14.

Third Quarter

Det_FG Seibert 36, 10:01.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_FG Ch.Boswell 54, 12:59.

Det_Cephus 5 pass from Blough (pass failed), :30.

A_49,151.

DetPit
First downs2017
Total Net Yards315297
Rushes-yards24-11420-57
Passing201240
Punt Returns2-52-8
Kickoff Returns4-801-23
Interceptions Ret.0-01-45
Comp-Att-Int22-47-125-36-0
Sacked-Yards Lost3-232-10
Punts5-48.04-47.5
Fumbles-Lost2-00-0
Penalties-Yards10-8911-95
Time of Possession30:0829:52

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Detroit, Ju.Jackson 8-44, C.Reynolds 6-31, Jefferson 6-28, Blough 2-11, Igwebuike 1-1, Boyle 1-(minus 1). Pittsburgh, Snell 5-17, Olszewski 2-13, Warren 7-11, Harris 4-10, McFarland 2-6.

PASSING_Detroit, Blough 17-32-0-160, Boyle 5-15-1-64. Pittsburgh, Trubisky 15-19-0-160, Pickett 10-14-0-90, Rudolph 0-3-0-0.

RECEIVING_Detroit, St. Brown 3-34, Pimpleton 3-31, Kennedy 3-15, Ju.Jackson 2-39, C.Reynolds 2-13, Jefferson 2-2, J.Reynolds 1-24, Alexander 1-19, Hockenson 1-15, Igwebuike 1-15, Benson 1-8, Cephus 1-5, Funchess 1-4. Pittsburgh, Sims 4-23, Freiermuth 3-45, Boykin 3-41, Pickens 3-35, Harris 3-11, Vaughns 2-24, Olszewski 2-16, Co.Heyward 2-4, D.Johnson 1-38, McFarland 1-7, White 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Ch.Boswell 29.

