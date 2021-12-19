|Tennessee
|10
|3
|0
|0
|—
|13
|Pittsburgh
|0
|3
|7
|9
|—
|19
First Quarter
Ten_Tannehill 1 run (Bullock kick), 7:41. Drive: 6 plays, 25 yards, 2:29. Key Play: Tannehill 11 pass to McNichols on 3rd-and-8. Tennessee 7, Pittsburgh 0.
Ten_FG Bullock 26, 1:13. Drive: 11 plays, 45 yards, 4:54. Key Plays: Tannehill 12 pass to Westbrook-Ikhine; Foreman 8 run on 3rd-and-1; Tannehill 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Tannehill 4 pass to Hilliard on 3rd-and-9. Tennessee 10, Pittsburgh 0.
Second Quarter
Pit_FG Boswell 36, 10:35. Drive: 5 plays, 18 yards, 2:11. Key Plays: Roethlisberger -6 pass to McCloud; Roethlisberger 11 pass to Freiermuth. Tennessee 10, Pittsburgh 3.
Ten_FG Bullock 32, :18. Drive: 20 plays, 64 yards, 10:17. Key Plays: Rogers kick return to Tennessee 22; Tannehill 5 pass to Hollister on 3rd-and-4; Tannehill 18 pass to Foreman; Foreman 1 run on 3rd-and-1; Tannehill 13 pass to Rogers; Tannehill 11 pass to Firkser on 3rd-and-7. Tennessee 13, Pittsburgh 3.
Third Quarter
Pit_Roethlisberger 1 run (Boswell kick), 3:08. Drive: 8 plays, 63 yards, 3:59. Key Plays: Roethlisberger 5 pass to Freiermuth on 3rd-and-1; Roethlisberger 17 pass to Gentry. Tennessee 13, Pittsburgh 10.
Fourth Quarter
Pit_FG Boswell 28, 13:24. Drive: 7 plays, 31 yards, 2:26. Key Play: Roethlisberger 12 pass to Washington. Tennessee 13, Pittsburgh 13.
Pit_FG Boswell 46, 7:20. Drive: 4 plays, 4 yards, 1:56. Key Play: Schobert 23 interception return to Tennessee 30. Pittsburgh 16, Tennessee 13.
Pit_FG Boswell 48, 4:29. Drive: 4 plays, 5 yards, 2:07. Key Play: Roethlisberger 4 pass to D.Johnson on 3rd-and-9. Pittsburgh 19, Tennessee 13.
A_59,521.
|Ten
|Pit
|FIRST DOWNS
|22
|12
|Rushing
|14
|2
|Passing
|8
|7
|Penalty
|0
|3
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|8-18
|2-11
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-2
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|318
|168
|Total Plays
|78
|45
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|3.7
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|201
|35
|Rushes
|42
|17
|Avg per rush
|4.786
|2.059
|NET YARDS PASSING
|117
|133
|Sacked-Yds lost
|4-36
|3-15
|Gross-Yds passing
|153
|148
|Completed-Att.
|23-32
|16-25
|Had Intercepted
|1
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|3.25
|4.75
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|4-2-2
|6-4-4
|PUNTS-Avg.
|3-47.667
|5-39.8
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|88
|100
|Punt Returns
|2-48
|3-39
|Kickoff Returns
|2-40
|2-38
|Interceptions
|0-0
|1-23
|PENALTIES-Yds
|7-68
|5-30
|FUMBLES-Lost
|5-3
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|39:08
|20:52
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tennessee, Foreman 22-108, Hilliard 9-49, McNichols 6-26, Tannehill 5-18. Pittsburgh, Harris 12-18, D.Johnson 1-10, Claypool 1-7, Roethlisberger 3-0.
PASSING_Tennessee, Tannehill 23-32-1-153. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 16-25-0-148.
RECEIVING_Tennessee, Westbrook-Ikhine 4-32, Rogers 4-30, Hilliard 4-10, McNichols 3-25, Foreman 2-27, Firkser 2-19, Hollister 1-5, Swaim 1-5, Pruitt 1-1, McMath 1-(minus 1). Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 5-38, Freiermuth 4-37, Washington 3-36, Harris 2-8, Gentry 1-17, McCloud 1-0.
PUNT RETURNS_Tennessee, Rogers 2-48. Pittsburgh, McCloud 3-39.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Tennessee, Rogers 2-40. Pittsburgh, McCloud 2-38.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Tennessee, Cunningham 4-2-0, R.Evans 3-2-0, N.Jones 3-1-1, Byard 3-1-0, Molden 3-1-0, Fulton 3-0-0, Skrine 2-1-0, Landry 2-0-0, Dupree 1-1-1, Hooker 1-1-0, Simmons 1-1-0, Strong 1-1-0, Autry 1-0-1, Ju.Jones 1-0-0, McMath 1-0-0, Peko 1-0-0, Dzubnar 0-1-0, Hilliard 0-1-0, Tannehill 0-1-0. Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick 12-2-0, Te.Edmunds 7-3-0, Maulet 5-0-0, Schobert 4-3-0, T.Watt 4-1-1.5, Wormley 4-1-1, Highsmith 4-0-0, Loudermilk 4-0-0, Bush 3-2-0, Heyward 2-4-.5, Sutton 2-1-0, Haden 2-0-0, Witherspoon 2-0-0, Tuszka 1-2-1, Spillane 1-2-0, Allen 1-0-0, C.Davis 1-0-0, Killebrew 1-0-0, Norwood 1-0-0, Charlton 0-2-0, Mondeaux 0-2-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Tennessee, None. Pittsburgh, Schobert 1-23.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Boswell 56.
OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Rogers, Ump Carl Paganelli, HL Kent Payne, LJ Tom Eaton, FJ Aaron Santi, SJ Dominique Pender, BJ Greg Steed, Replay Kevin Brown.