|Tennessee
|10
|3
|0
|0
|—
|13
|Pittsburgh
|0
|3
|7
|9
|—
|19
First Quarter
Ten_Tannehill 1 run (Bullock kick), 7:41.
Ten_FG Bullock 26, 1:13.
Second Quarter
Pit_FG Boswell 36, 10:35.
Ten_FG Bullock 32, :18.
Third Quarter
Pit_Roethlisberger 1 run (Boswell kick), 3:08.
Fourth Quarter
Pit_FG Boswell 28, 13:24.
Pit_FG Boswell 46, 7:20.
Pit_FG Boswell 48, 4:29.
A_59,521.
|Ten
|Pit
|First downs
|22
|12
|Total Net Yards
|318
|168
|Rushes-yards
|42-201
|17-35
|Passing
|117
|133
|Punt Returns
|2-48
|3-39
|Kickoff Returns
|2-40
|2-38
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-23
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-32-1
|16-25-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-36
|3-15
|Punts
|3-47.667
|5-39.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|5-3
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-68
|5-30
|Time of Possession
|39:08
|20:52
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tennessee, Foreman 22-108, Hilliard 9-49, McNichols 6-26, Tannehill 5-18. Pittsburgh, Harris 12-18, D.Johnson 1-10, Claypool 1-7, Roethlisberger 3-0.
PASSING_Tennessee, Tannehill 23-32-1-153. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 16-25-0-148.
RECEIVING_Tennessee, Westbrook-Ikhine 4-32, Rogers 4-30, Hilliard 4-10, McNichols 3-25, Foreman 2-27, Firkser 2-19, Hollister 1-5, Swaim 1-5, Pruitt 1-1, McMath 1-(minus 1). Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 5-38, Freiermuth 4-37, Washington 3-36, Harris 2-8, Gentry 1-17, McCloud 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Boswell 56.