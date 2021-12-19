Tennessee1030013
Pittsburgh037919

First Quarter

Ten_Tannehill 1 run (Bullock kick), 7:41.

Ten_FG Bullock 26, 1:13.

Second Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 36, 10:35.

Ten_FG Bullock 32, :18.

Third Quarter

Pit_Roethlisberger 1 run (Boswell kick), 3:08.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 28, 13:24.

Pit_FG Boswell 46, 7:20.

Pit_FG Boswell 48, 4:29.

A_59,521.

TenPit
First downs2212
Total Net Yards318168
Rushes-yards42-20117-35
Passing117133
Punt Returns2-483-39
Kickoff Returns2-402-38
Interceptions Ret.0-01-23
Comp-Att-Int23-32-116-25-0
Sacked-Yards Lost4-363-15
Punts3-47.6675-39.8
Fumbles-Lost5-30-0
Penalties-Yards7-685-30
Time of Possession39:0820:52

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tennessee, Foreman 22-108, Hilliard 9-49, McNichols 6-26, Tannehill 5-18. Pittsburgh, Harris 12-18, D.Johnson 1-10, Claypool 1-7, Roethlisberger 3-0.

PASSING_Tennessee, Tannehill 23-32-1-153. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 16-25-0-148.

RECEIVING_Tennessee, Westbrook-Ikhine 4-32, Rogers 4-30, Hilliard 4-10, McNichols 3-25, Foreman 2-27, Firkser 2-19, Hollister 1-5, Swaim 1-5, Pruitt 1-1, McMath 1-(minus 1). Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 5-38, Freiermuth 4-37, Washington 3-36, Harris 2-8, Gentry 1-17, McCloud 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Boswell 56.

