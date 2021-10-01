|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
|Buffalo
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Simon 1 (Chaput, Puustinen), 16:45. Penalties_Bellerive, PIT (Fighting), 5:59; Pekar, BUF (Fighting), 5:59; MacInnis, BUF (Cross Checking), 8:22; Olson, PIT (Cross Checking), 10:50; Pekar, BUF (Hooking), 18:04.
Second Period_2, Buffalo, Thompson 1 (Mittelstadt, Dahlin), 14:40 (pp). 3, Pittsburgh, Chaput 1 (Reinke), 15:33. Penalties_Reinke, PIT (Hooking), 14:23.
Third Period_None. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 10-10-6_26. Buffalo 7-10-15_32.
Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 2; Buffalo 1 of 2.
Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 0-0-0 (11 shots-11 saves), Pittsburgh, Domingue 0-0-0 (21-20). Buffalo, Anderson 0-0-0 (20-18), Buffalo, Tokarski 0-0-0 (6-6).
A_6,846 (19,070). T_2:22.
Referees_Pierre Lambert, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Kyle Flemington.