CincinnatiPittsburgh
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31040Totals29261
India 2b4000Hayes 3b4110
Friedl cf4010Marcano 2b4010
Casali c0000McCutchen dh4010
Steer dh4000Santana 1b4110
Fraley rf4000Suwinski lf2011
Myers 1b4020Castro ss3000
Fairchild lf4000Smith-Njigba rf2000
Vosler 3b3000Joe ph-rf0000
Barrero ss2000Bae cf3000
Maile c1000Delay c3010
T.Stephenson ph1010
Senzel pr-cf0000

Cincinnati0000000000
Pittsburgh10000001x2

DP_Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_T.Stephenson (4), Hayes (6), Suwinski (3). SB_Suwinski 2 (2), Santana (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Cincinnati
Greene L,0-1641126
Sanmartin1-300021
Cruz12-321104
Pittsburgh
Velasquez W,3-27200210
Holderman H,8110001
Bednar S,8-9110002

Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:20. A_11,372 (38,753).

