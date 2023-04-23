|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|2
|13
|India 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Friedl cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Casali c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Steer dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.281
|Fraley rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Myers 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Fairchild lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Vosler 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.161
|Barrero ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Maile c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.176
|b-T.Stephenson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|1-Senzel pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|6
|1
|4
|11
|Hayes 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Marcano 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Suwinski lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.255
|Castro ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.259
|Smith-Njigba rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|a-Joe ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.357
|Bae cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Delay c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|0
|Pittsburgh
|100
|000
|01x_2
|6
|0
a-walked for Smith-Njigba in the 7th. b-doubled for Maile in the 8th.
1-ran for T.Stephenson in the 8th.
LOB_Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_T.Stephenson (4), Hayes (6), Suwinski (3). RBIs_Suwinski (12). SB_Suwinski 2 (2), Santana (1). CS_Suwinski (0).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Friedl 2); Pittsburgh 5 (Bae, Hayes 2, Castro 2). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 4; Pittsburgh 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_India, McCutchen, Smith-Njigba, Delay. GIDP_McCutchen.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Vosler, India, Myers).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greene, L, 0-1
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|96
|3.52
|Sanmartin
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|15
|3.48
|Cruz
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|30
|5.68
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez, W, 3-2
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|100
|3.76
|Holderman, H, 8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.64
|Bednar, S, 8-9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|0.82
Inherited runners-scored_Cruz 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:20. A_11,372 (38,753).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.