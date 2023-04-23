CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals31040213
India 2b400001.291
Friedl cf401001.303
Casali c000000.227
Steer dh400004.281
Fraley rf400000.197
Myers 1b402002.218
Fairchild lf400001.200
Vosler 3b300002.161
Barrero ss200011.245
Maile c100011.176
b-T.Stephenson ph101000.270
1-Senzel pr-cf000000.152

PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals29261411
Hayes 3b411002.227
Marcano 2b401002.294
McCutchen dh401001.275
Santana 1b411001.253
Suwinski lf201120.255
Castro ss300013.259
Smith-Njigba rf200001.125
a-Joe ph-rf000010.357
Bae cf300001.206
Delay c301000.314

Cincinnati000000000_040
Pittsburgh10000001x_260

a-walked for Smith-Njigba in the 7th. b-doubled for Maile in the 8th.

1-ran for T.Stephenson in the 8th.

LOB_Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_T.Stephenson (4), Hayes (6), Suwinski (3). RBIs_Suwinski (12). SB_Suwinski 2 (2), Santana (1). CS_Suwinski (0).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Friedl 2); Pittsburgh 5 (Bae, Hayes 2, Castro 2). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 4; Pittsburgh 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_India, McCutchen, Smith-Njigba, Delay. GIDP_McCutchen.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Vosler, India, Myers).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greene, L, 0-1641126963.52
Sanmartin1-300021153.48
Cruz12-321104305.68
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Velasquez, W, 3-272002101003.76
Holderman, H, 8110001141.64
Bednar, S, 8-9110002190.82

Inherited runners-scored_Cruz 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:20. A_11,372 (38,753).

