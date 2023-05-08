ColoradoPittsburgh
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30040Totals26272
Blackmon rf4010Hayes 3b3020
Profar lf3000Reynolds lf4000
Bryant dh4020McCutchen dh3000
McMahon 3b4000Santana 1b3000
Díaz c3000Joe rf3110
Moustakas 1b3010Bae cf0000
Tovar ss3000R.Castro 2b2112
H.Castro 2b3000Suwinski cf-rf2010
Doyle cf3000Owings ss3010
Hedges c3010

Colorado0000000000
Pittsburgh00000020x2

DP_Colorado 4, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Colorado 4, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Blackmon (8), Hedges (2). HR_R.Castro (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Colorado
Freeland L,3-4772234
Bard100011
Pittsburgh
Keller W,4-1940018

Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Alan Porter.

T_1:55. A_9,596 (38,753).

