|Colorado
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|26
|2
|7
|2
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Profar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reynolds lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bryant dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Joe rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Moustakas 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bae cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tovar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Castro 2b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|H.Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Suwinski cf-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Doyle cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Owings ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|20x
|—
|2
DP_Colorado 4, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Colorado 4, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Blackmon (8), Hedges (2). HR_R.Castro (4).
Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Alan Porter.
T_1:55. A_9,596 (38,753).
