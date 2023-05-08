ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3004018
Blackmon rf401001.261
Profar lf300011.210
Bryant dh402000.306
McMahon 3b400001.203
Díaz c300000.333
Moustakas 1b301002.245
Tovar ss300002.237
H.Castro 2b300000.236
Doyle cf300001.229

PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2627245
Hayes 3b302010.252
Reynolds lf400000.298
McCutchen dh300012.231
Santana 1b300001.256
Joe rf311000.279
Bae cf000000.239
R.Castro 2b211210.263
Suwinski cf-rf201011.239
Owings ss301001.333
Hedges c301000.151

Colorado000000000_040
Pittsburgh00000020x_270

LOB_Colorado 4, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Blackmon (8), Hedges (2). HR_R.Castro (4), off Freeland. RBIs_R.Castro 2 (14). CS_Hayes 2 (5), R.Castro (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (McMahon, Profar); Pittsburgh 1 (Santana). RISP_Colorado 0 for 2; Pittsburgh 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Reynolds. GIDP_Tovar, Reynolds, Hayes.

DP_Colorado 4 (Díaz, H.Castro, Díaz; Tovar, H.Castro, Moustakas; Díaz, McMahon, Díaz; Tovar, H.Castro, Moustakas); Pittsburgh 1 (R.Castro, Owings, Santana).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland, L, 3-47722341003.57
Bard100011161.29
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller, W, 4-19400181032.72

Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Alan Porter.

T_1:55. A_9,596 (38,753).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

