|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|1
|8
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Profar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.210
|Bryant dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Moustakas 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Tovar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|H.Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Doyle cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|2
|7
|2
|4
|5
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Reynolds lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.231
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Joe rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Bae cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|R.Castro 2b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.263
|Suwinski cf-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Owings ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.151
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|20x_2
|7
|0
LOB_Colorado 4, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Blackmon (8), Hedges (2). HR_R.Castro (4), off Freeland. RBIs_R.Castro 2 (14). CS_Hayes 2 (5), R.Castro (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (McMahon, Profar); Pittsburgh 1 (Santana). RISP_Colorado 0 for 2; Pittsburgh 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Reynolds. GIDP_Tovar, Reynolds, Hayes.
DP_Colorado 4 (Díaz, H.Castro, Díaz; Tovar, H.Castro, Moustakas; Díaz, McMahon, Díaz; Tovar, H.Castro, Moustakas); Pittsburgh 1 (R.Castro, Owings, Santana).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, L, 3-4
|7
|7
|2
|2
|3
|4
|100
|3.57
|Bard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|1.29
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, W, 4-1
|9
|4
|0
|0
|1
|8
|103
|2.72
Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Alan Porter.
T_1:55. A_9,596 (38,753).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.