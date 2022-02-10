|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Ottawa
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Period_None. Penalties_Tierney, OTT (Hooking), 11:32.
Second Period_1, Pittsburgh, Carter 13 (Letang), 7:25. Penalties_Watson, OTT (Hooking), 2:47; Pettersson, PIT (High Sticking), 9:00.
Third Period_2, Pittsburgh, Rust 16 (Guentzel, Crosby), 19:48 (en). Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 12-13-19_44. Ottawa 11-10-5_26.
Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 2; Ottawa 0 of 1.
Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 4-3-2 (26 shots-26 saves). Ottawa, Murray 5-7-2 (43-42).
A_500 (18,572). T_2:18.
Referees_TJ Luxmore, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Travis Toomey.