WashingtonPittsburgh
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals28020Totals29252
Abrams ss4010Bae 2b4000
Thomas rf4000Reynolds dh4010
Ruiz c4000Joe rf3000
Meneses dh2000Suwinski cf3121
Smith 1b3000Palacios lf3010
García 2b3000Peguero ss3000
Blankenhorn lf3000Rivas 1b3111
Alu 3b3010Triolo 3b3000
Young cf2000Delay c3000

Washington0000000000
Pittsburgh01001000x2

E_Thomas 2 (5), Peguero (3). LOB_Washington 3, Pittsburgh 3. HR_Suwinski (25), Rivas (3). S_Young (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
Gray L,7-1261-3522010
Weems2-300001
Ferrer100002
Pittsburgh
Keller W,12-9820017
Bednar S,35-38100000

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, John Libka; Third, Derek Thomas.

T_1:50. A_10,728 (38,753).

