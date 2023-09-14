|Washington
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bae 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Reynolds dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Joe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Meneses dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Suwinski cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Smith 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Palacios lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Peguero ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Blankenhorn lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rivas 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Alu 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Triolo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Young cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Delay c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Pittsburgh
|010
|010
|00x
|—
|2
E_Thomas 2 (5), Peguero (3). LOB_Washington 3, Pittsburgh 3. HR_Suwinski (25), Rivas (3). S_Young (3).
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, John Libka; Third, Derek Thomas.
T_1:50. A_10,728 (38,753).
