|Baltimore
|0
|7
|3
|9
|—
|19
|Pittsburgh
|0
|3
|0
|17
|—
|20
Second Quarter
Bal_Freeman 3 run (Tucker kick), 8:37. Drive: 16 plays, 99 yards, 10:27. Key Plays: L.Jackson 9 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-7; L.Jackson 10 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-10; L.Jackson 29 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-6. Baltimore 7, Pittsburgh 0.
Pit_FG Boswell 53, :27. Drive: 9 plays, 52 yards, 1:21. Key Plays: Roethlisberger 12 pass to Claypool; Roethlisberger 17 pass to Freiermuth; Roethlisberger 14 pass to D.Johnson. Baltimore 7, Pittsburgh 3.
Third Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 35, 7:24. Drive: 10 plays, 41 yards, 5:20. Key Plays: L.Jackson 15 pass to Watkins; L.Jackson 15 pass to Freeman on 3rd-and-11; L.Jackson 13 run. Baltimore 10, Pittsburgh 3.
Fourth Quarter
Pit_D.Johnson 29 pass from Roethlisberger (kick failed), 14:01. Drive: 4 plays, 78 yards, 1:38. Key Play: Roethlisberger 40 pass to Claypool on 3rd-and-1. Baltimore 10, Pittsburgh 9.
Bal_FG Tucker 28, 11:51. Drive: 6 plays, 51 yards, 2:10. Key Plays: Duvernay kick return to Baltimore 38; L.Jackson 1 run on 3rd-and-4. Baltimore 13, Pittsburgh 9.
Pit_FG Boswell 43, 7:18. Drive: 11 plays, 50 yards, 4:33. Key Play: Roethlisberger 25 pass to D.Johnson. Baltimore 13, Pittsburgh 12.
Pit_D.Johnson 5 pass from Roethlisberger (Freiermuth pass from Roethlisberger), 1:48. Drive: 11 plays, 69 yards, 4:33. Key Plays: Roethlisberger 5 pass to Gentry on 3rd-and-2; Harris 13 run; Queen 0 interception return to Baltimore 21. Pittsburgh 20, Baltimore 13.
Bal_Watkins 6 pass from L.Jackson (pass failed), :12. Drive: 9 plays, 60 yards, 1:36. Key Plays: L.Jackson 22 pass to Brown on 3rd-and-14; L.Jackson 18 pass to Duvernay; L.Jackson 13 pass to Watkins. Pittsburgh 20, Baltimore 19.
A_59,303.
|Bal
|Pit
|FIRST DOWNS
|22
|17
|Rushing
|7
|4
|Passing
|12
|11
|Penalty
|3
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|8-16
|5-12
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|326
|321
|Total Plays
|69
|57
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|5.6
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|107
|85
|Rushes
|25
|25
|Avg per rush
|4.28
|3.4
|NET YARDS PASSING
|219
|236
|Sacked-Yds lost
|7-34
|1-0
|Gross-Yds passing
|253
|236
|Completed-Att.
|23-37
|21-31
|Had Intercepted
|1
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|4.977
|7.375
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-1-1
|5-3-2
|PUNTS-Avg.
|4-50.75
|5-43.4
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|73
|79
|Punt Returns
|2-12
|4-33
|Kickoff Returns
|2-61
|3-46
|Interceptions
|0-0
|1-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|10-55
|5-81
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|36:30
|23:30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Baltimore, L.Jackson 8-55, Freeman 14-52, Murray 2-1, McCrary 1-(minus 1). Pittsburgh, Harris 21-71, Snell 2-13, Claypool 1-2, Roethlisberger 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Baltimore, L.Jackson 23-37-1-253. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 21-31-0-236.
RECEIVING_Baltimore, Brown 5-55, Freeman 5-45, Andrews 4-50, Watkins 4-39, Murray 2-34, Duvernay 2-21, Ricard 1-9. Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 8-105, Harris 5-36, Freiermuth 3-26, Claypool 2-52, Gentry 2-10, McCloud 1-7.
PUNT RETURNS_Baltimore, Duvernay 2-12. Pittsburgh, McCloud 4-33.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Baltimore, Duvernay 2-61. Pittsburgh, McCloud 3-46.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Baltimore, B.Williams 6-5-0, Stephens 5-2-0, Queen 5-1-0, Bynes 3-4-0, Clark 3-2-0, Oweh 3-2-0, Smith 3-1-0, Averett 3-0-0, Humphrey 3-0-0, Campbell 2-0-1, Bowser 0-3-0, Madubuike 0-2-0, Houston 0-1-0, B.Washington 0-1-0. Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick 7-2-0, Schobert 6-1-0, T.Watt 5-1-3.5, Witherspoon 5-0-0, Sutton 4-0-0, Wormley 3-2-2.5, Heyward 3-1-1, Te.Edmunds 3-1-0, Highsmith 3-0-0, Bush 2-0-0, Layne 2-0-0, Norwood 1-2-0, Adams 1-1-0, Maulet 1-1-0, Mondeaux 1-1-0, Tuszka 1-1-0, Loudermilk 1-0-0, Charlton 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Baltimore, None. Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Scott Novak, Ump Ramon George, HL Derick Bowers, LJ Walt Coleman IV, FJ Mike Weatherford, SJ David Meslow, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Matt Sumstine.