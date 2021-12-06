Baltimore073919
Pittsburgh0301720

Second Quarter

Bal_Freeman 3 run (Tucker kick), 8:37. Drive: 16 plays, 99 yards, 10:27. Key Plays: L.Jackson 9 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-7; L.Jackson 10 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-10; L.Jackson 29 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-6. Baltimore 7, Pittsburgh 0.

Pit_FG Boswell 53, :27. Drive: 9 plays, 52 yards, 1:21. Key Plays: Roethlisberger 12 pass to Claypool; Roethlisberger 17 pass to Freiermuth; Roethlisberger 14 pass to D.Johnson. Baltimore 7, Pittsburgh 3.

Third Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 35, 7:24. Drive: 10 plays, 41 yards, 5:20. Key Plays: L.Jackson 15 pass to Watkins; L.Jackson 15 pass to Freeman on 3rd-and-11; L.Jackson 13 run. Baltimore 10, Pittsburgh 3.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_D.Johnson 29 pass from Roethlisberger (kick failed), 14:01. Drive: 4 plays, 78 yards, 1:38. Key Play: Roethlisberger 40 pass to Claypool on 3rd-and-1. Baltimore 10, Pittsburgh 9.

Bal_FG Tucker 28, 11:51. Drive: 6 plays, 51 yards, 2:10. Key Plays: Duvernay kick return to Baltimore 38; L.Jackson 1 run on 3rd-and-4. Baltimore 13, Pittsburgh 9.

Pit_FG Boswell 43, 7:18. Drive: 11 plays, 50 yards, 4:33. Key Play: Roethlisberger 25 pass to D.Johnson. Baltimore 13, Pittsburgh 12.

Pit_D.Johnson 5 pass from Roethlisberger (Freiermuth pass from Roethlisberger), 1:48. Drive: 11 plays, 69 yards, 4:33. Key Plays: Roethlisberger 5 pass to Gentry on 3rd-and-2; Harris 13 run; Queen 0 interception return to Baltimore 21. Pittsburgh 20, Baltimore 13.

Bal_Watkins 6 pass from L.Jackson (pass failed), :12. Drive: 9 plays, 60 yards, 1:36. Key Plays: L.Jackson 22 pass to Brown on 3rd-and-14; L.Jackson 18 pass to Duvernay; L.Jackson 13 pass to Watkins. Pittsburgh 20, Baltimore 19.

A_59,303.

BalPit
FIRST DOWNS2217
Rushing74
Passing1211
Penalty32
THIRD DOWN EFF8-165-12
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-00-0
TOTAL NET YARDS326321
Total Plays6957
Avg Gain4.75.6
NET YARDS RUSHING10785
Rushes2525
Avg per rush4.283.4
NET YARDS PASSING219236
Sacked-Yds lost7-341-0
Gross-Yds passing253236
Completed-Att.23-3721-31
Had Intercepted10
Yards-Pass Play4.9777.375
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB5-1-15-3-2
PUNTS-Avg.4-50.755-43.4
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE7379
Punt Returns2-124-33
Kickoff Returns2-613-46
Interceptions0-01-0
PENALTIES-Yds10-555-81
FUMBLES-Lost1-00-0
TIME OF POSSESSION36:3023:30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, L.Jackson 8-55, Freeman 14-52, Murray 2-1, McCrary 1-(minus 1). Pittsburgh, Harris 21-71, Snell 2-13, Claypool 1-2, Roethlisberger 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Baltimore, L.Jackson 23-37-1-253. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 21-31-0-236.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Brown 5-55, Freeman 5-45, Andrews 4-50, Watkins 4-39, Murray 2-34, Duvernay 2-21, Ricard 1-9. Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 8-105, Harris 5-36, Freiermuth 3-26, Claypool 2-52, Gentry 2-10, McCloud 1-7.

PUNT RETURNS_Baltimore, Duvernay 2-12. Pittsburgh, McCloud 4-33.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Baltimore, Duvernay 2-61. Pittsburgh, McCloud 3-46.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Baltimore, B.Williams 6-5-0, Stephens 5-2-0, Queen 5-1-0, Bynes 3-4-0, Clark 3-2-0, Oweh 3-2-0, Smith 3-1-0, Averett 3-0-0, Humphrey 3-0-0, Campbell 2-0-1, Bowser 0-3-0, Madubuike 0-2-0, Houston 0-1-0, B.Washington 0-1-0. Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick 7-2-0, Schobert 6-1-0, T.Watt 5-1-3.5, Witherspoon 5-0-0, Sutton 4-0-0, Wormley 3-2-2.5, Heyward 3-1-1, Te.Edmunds 3-1-0, Highsmith 3-0-0, Bush 2-0-0, Layne 2-0-0, Norwood 1-2-0, Adams 1-1-0, Maulet 1-1-0, Mondeaux 1-1-0, Tuszka 1-1-0, Loudermilk 1-0-0, Charlton 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Baltimore, None. Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Scott Novak, Ump Ramon George, HL Derick Bowers, LJ Walt Coleman IV, FJ Mike Weatherford, SJ David Meslow, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Matt Sumstine.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

