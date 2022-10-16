Tampa Bay363618
Pittsburgh733720

First Quarter

Pit_Harris 6 pass from Pickett (Boswell kick), 7:38.

TB_FG Succop 30, 2:50.

Second Quarter

TB_FG Succop 27, 11:01.

Pit_FG Boswell 55, 4:07.

TB_FG Succop 54, :00.

Third Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 25, 13:55.

TB_FG Succop 24, 7:24.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_Claypool 6 pass from Trubisky (Boswell kick), 9:55.

TB_Fournette 11 pass from Brady (pass failed), 4:38.

A_67,307.

TBPit
First downs2015
Total Net Yards304270
Rushes-yards26-7529-77
Passing229193
Punt Returns3-143-23
Kickoff Returns2-543-112
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int25-40-020-30-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-142-18
Punts5-46.05-44.2
Fumbles-Lost1-01-0
Penalties-Yards6-427-45
Time of Possession30:0129:59

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 21-63, R.White 4-12, Brady 1-0. Pittsburgh, Harris 14-42, Pickett 2-16, Claypool 1-8, Johnson 2-8, Trubisky 6-5, Warren 2-2, Pickens 1-1, Sims 1-(minus 5).

PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 25-40-0-243. Pittsburgh, Trubisky 9-12-0-144, Pickett 11-18-0-67.

RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Godwin 6-95, Fournette 6-38, Evans 4-42, R.White 3-11, Otton 2-23, Gage 2-20, Brate 2-14. Pittsburgh, Claypool 7-96, Johnson 5-28, Pickens 3-27, Co.Heyward 2-49, Harris 2-7, Gentry 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

