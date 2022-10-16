|Tampa Bay
|3
|6
|3
|6
|—
|18
|Pittsburgh
|7
|3
|3
|7
|—
|20
First Quarter
Pit_Harris 6 pass from Pickett (Boswell kick), 7:38.
TB_FG Succop 30, 2:50.
Second Quarter
TB_FG Succop 27, 11:01.
Pit_FG Boswell 55, 4:07.
TB_FG Succop 54, :00.
Third Quarter
Pit_FG Boswell 25, 13:55.
TB_FG Succop 24, 7:24.
Fourth Quarter
Pit_Claypool 6 pass from Trubisky (Boswell kick), 9:55.
TB_Fournette 11 pass from Brady (pass failed), 4:38.
A_67,307.
|TB
|Pit
|First downs
|20
|15
|Total Net Yards
|304
|270
|Rushes-yards
|26-75
|29-77
|Passing
|229
|193
|Punt Returns
|3-14
|3-23
|Kickoff Returns
|2-54
|3-112
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-40-0
|20-30-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-14
|2-18
|Punts
|5-46.0
|5-44.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-42
|7-45
|Time of Possession
|30:01
|29:59
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 21-63, R.White 4-12, Brady 1-0. Pittsburgh, Harris 14-42, Pickett 2-16, Claypool 1-8, Johnson 2-8, Trubisky 6-5, Warren 2-2, Pickens 1-1, Sims 1-(minus 5).
PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 25-40-0-243. Pittsburgh, Trubisky 9-12-0-144, Pickett 11-18-0-67.
RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Godwin 6-95, Fournette 6-38, Evans 4-42, R.White 3-11, Otton 2-23, Gage 2-20, Brate 2-14. Pittsburgh, Claypool 7-96, Johnson 5-28, Pickens 3-27, Co.Heyward 2-49, Harris 2-7, Gentry 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
