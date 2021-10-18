|Seattle
|0
|0
|14
|6
|0
|—
|20
|Pittsburgh
|0
|14
|3
|3
|3
|—
|23
Second Quarter
Pit_Harris 5 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 10:01.
Pit_Ebron 1 run (Boswell kick), 1:04.
Third Quarter
Sea_Collins 2 run (Myers kick), 9:55.
Pit_FG Boswell 27, 5:46.
Sea_Dissly 1 pass from Smith (Myers kick), 3:02.
Fourth Quarter
Sea_FG Myers 40, 12:59.
Pit_FG Boswell 52, 1:30.
Sea_FG Myers 43, :00.
First Overtime
Pit_FG Boswell 37, 2:50.
|Sea
|Pit
|First downs
|18
|22
|Total Net Yards
|309
|345
|Rushes-yards
|27-144
|30-119
|Passing
|165
|226
|Punt Returns
|3-20
|4-29
|Kickoff Returns
|3-97
|3-73
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-32-0
|29-40-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-44
|1-3
|Punts
|8-45.5
|7-47.857
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-45
|5-38
|Time of Possession
|29:38
|37:32
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Seattle, Collins 20-101, Homer 2-27, Dallas 4-17, Smith 1-(minus 1). Pittsburgh, Harris 24-81, D.Johnson 1-25, Ballage 2-15, Ebron 1-1, Roethlisberger 2-(minus 3).
PASSING_Seattle, Smith 23-32-0-209. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 29-40-0-229.
RECEIVING_Seattle, Metcalf 6-58, Dallas 5-33, Everett 2-40, Lockett 2-35, Dissly 2-8, Swain 2-(minus 4), Homer 1-27, Hart 1-12, Dorsett 1-3, Collins 1-(minus 3). Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 9-71, Freiermuth 7-58, Harris 6-46, McCloud 2-18, Claypool 2-17, Ebron 2-10, Washington 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.