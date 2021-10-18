|Seattle
Second Quarter
Pit_Harris 5 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 10:01. Drive: 8 plays, 54 yards, 4:10. Key Plays: Roethlisberger 4 pass to Ebron on 3rd-and-3; D.Johnson 25 run; Roethlisberger 12 pass to Freiermuth. Pittsburgh 7, Seattle 0.
Pit_Ebron 1 run (Boswell kick), 1:04. Drive: 14 plays, 84 yards, 6:59. Key Plays: Roethlisberger 12 pass to Harris; Roethlisberger 5 pass to Claypool on 3rd-and-2. Pittsburgh 14, Seattle 0.
Third Quarter
Sea_Collins 2 run (Myers kick), 9:55. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 5:05. Key Plays: Collins 11 run; Collins 21 run. Pittsburgh 14, Seattle 7.
Pit_FG Boswell 27, 5:46. Drive: 10 plays, 66 yards, 4:09. Key Plays: Roethlisberger 15 pass to McCloud; Roethlisberger 14 pass to D.Johnson on 3rd-and-4; Roethlisberger 23 pass to D.Johnson; Roethlisberger 12 pass to Freiermuth on 3rd-and-14. Pittsburgh 17, Seattle 7.
Sea_Dissly 1 pass from Smith (Myers kick), 3:02. Drive: 7 plays, 60 yards, 2:44. Key Plays: Dallas kick return to Seattle 40; Smith 14 pass to Lockett; Smith 41 pass to Everett. Pittsburgh 17, Seattle 14.
Fourth Quarter
Sea_FG Myers 40, 12:59. Drive: 8 plays, 36 yards, 3:26. Key Plays: Collins 14 run; Homer 26 run on 3rd-and-7. Seattle 17, Pittsburgh 17.
Pit_FG Boswell 52, 1:30. Drive: 9 plays, 40 yards, 3:49. Key Plays: Harris 10 run; Roethlisberger 12 pass to Harris on 3rd-and-15. Pittsburgh 20, Seattle 17.
Sea_FG Myers 43, :00. Drive: 10 plays, 50 yards, 1:30. Key Plays: Smith 11 pass to Metcalf on 3rd-and-1; Smith 10 pass to Metcalf. Seattle 20, Pittsburgh 20.
First Overtime
Pit_FG Boswell 37, 2:50. Drive: 3 plays, -3 yards, 1:25. Pittsburgh 23, Seattle 20.
|Sea
|Pit
|FIRST DOWNS
|18
|22
|Rushing
|8
|6
|Passing
|9
|14
|Penalty
|1
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|3-12
|5-14
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|309
|345
|Total Plays
|64
|71
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|4.9
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|144
|119
|Rushes
|27
|30
|Avg per rush
|5.333
|3.967
|NET YARDS PASSING
|165
|226
|Sacked-Yds lost
|5-44
|1-3
|Gross-Yds passing
|209
|229
|Completed-Att.
|23-32
|29-40
|Had Intercepted
|0
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|4.459
|5.512
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|4-4-1
|6-4-3
|PUNTS-Avg.
|8-45.5
|7-47.857
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|117
|102
|Punt Returns
|3-20
|4-29
|Kickoff Returns
|3-97
|3-73
|Interceptions
|0-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|6-45
|5-38
|FUMBLES-Lost
|3-1
|1-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|29:38
|37:32
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Seattle, Collins 20-101, Homer 2-27, Dallas 4-17, Smith 1-(minus 1). Pittsburgh, Harris 24-81, D.Johnson 1-25, Ballage 2-15, Ebron 1-1, Roethlisberger 2-(minus 3).
PASSING_Seattle, Smith 23-32-0-209. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 29-40-0-229.
RECEIVING_Seattle, Metcalf 6-58, Dallas 5-33, Everett 2-40, Lockett 2-35, Dissly 2-8, Swain 2-(minus 4), Homer 1-27, Hart 1-12, Dorsett 1-3, Collins 1-(minus 3). Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 9-71, Freiermuth 7-58, Harris 6-46, McCloud 2-18, Claypool 2-17, Ebron 2-10, Washington 1-9.
PUNT RETURNS_Seattle, Swain 2-17, Lockett 1-3. Pittsburgh, McCloud 4-29.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Seattle, Dallas 3-97. Pittsburgh, McCloud 3-73.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Seattle, Wagner 8-6-0, Brooks 7-7-0, Reed 7-2-0, J.Adams 4-2-0, S.Jones 3-3-0, T.Brown 3-0-0, Taylor 2-1-0, Woods 2-1-0, Diggs 2-0-0, Hyder 2-0-0, Neal 2-0-0, Ford 1-2-0, Blair 1-1-0, Green 1-1-0, Mayowa 1-1-0, Mone 1-1-0, Metcalf 1-0-0. Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick 7-2-0, Heyward 6-3-1, T.Watt 6-1-2, Bush 3-3-0, Maulet 3-0-0, Norwood 3-0-0, Highsmith 2-5-1.5, Wormley 2-3-.5, Te.Edmunds 2-1-0, Haden 2-1-0, Pierre 2-1-0, Sutton 2-1-0, Schobert 1-1-0, Buggs 1-0-0, Loudermilk 1-0-0, Spillane 0-2-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Seattle, None. Pittsburgh, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Shawn Smith, Ump Bryan Neale, HL Mark Hittner, LJ Michael Dolce, FJ Dyrol Prioleau, SJ Dave Hawkshaw, BJ Dino Paganelli, Replay Mike Wimmer.