Pittsburgh777324
Carolina070916

First Quarter

Pit_Harris 7 run (Boswell kick), 5:48.

Second Quarter

Car_DJ.Moore 5 pass from Darnold (Pineiro kick), 14:12.

Pit_Warren 2 run (Boswell kick), 8:20.

Third Quarter

Pit_Trubisky 1 run (Boswell kick), 3:17.

Fourth Quarter

Car_FG Pineiro 29, 11:52.

Car_FG Pineiro 32, 6:15.

Pit_FG Boswell 50, 1:04.

Car_FG Pineiro 52, :19.

PitCar
First downs2212
Total Net Yards325209
Rushes-yards45-15616-21
Passing169188
Punt Returns1-50-0
Kickoff Returns1-172-60
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int17-22-014-23-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-104-37
Punts3-45.3334-48.5
Fumbles-Lost0-01-0
Penalties-Yards7-815-40
Time of Possession36:1123:49

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Harris 24-86, Warren 11-38, Sims 2-19, Trubisky 6-9, D.Watt 1-2, Johnson 1-2. Carolina, Hubbard 4-10, Foreman 10-9, Darnold 2-2.

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Trubisky 17-22-0-179. Carolina, Darnold 14-23-0-225.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Johnson 10-98, Pickens 2-53, Warren 1-11, Sims 1-10, Gentry 1-4, Olszewski 1-3, Boykin 1-0. Carolina, Moore 5-73, Hubbard 3-57, Marshall 3-51, Tremble 2-20, S.Smith 1-24.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

