Pittsburgh3130824
Indianapolis0314017

First Quarter

Pit_FG Wright 45, 9:27. Drive: 11 plays, 48 yards, 5:33. Key Plays: Pickett 11 pass to D.Johnson; Pickett 11 pass to D.Johnson; Pickett 10 pass to Freiermuth. Pittsburgh 3, Indianapolis 0.

Second Quarter

Pit_FG Wright 52, 14:09. Drive: 8 plays, 27 yards, 3:51. Key Plays: McFarland 14 run; Pickett 4 pass to Harris on 3rd-and-12. Pittsburgh 6, Indianapolis 0.

Pit_Harris 6 run (Wright kick), 7:46. Drive: 10 plays, 79 yards, 5:31. Key Plays: Pickett 35 pass to Pickens; Snell 2 run on 3rd-and-2; Pickett 12 pass to Freiermuth; McFarland 3 run on 3rd-and-2. Pittsburgh 13, Indianapolis 0.

Ind_FG McLaughlin 51, 3:48. Drive: 11 plays, 42 yards, 3:58. Key Plays: Taylor 10 run; Taylor 7 run on 3rd-and-1; Ryan 10 pass to Pittman. Pittsburgh 13, Indianapolis 3.

Pit_FG Wright 25, :56. Drive: 13 plays, 68 yards, 2:52. Key Plays: Pickett 12 pass to McFarland; Snell 16 run; Pickett 10 pass to D.Johnson. Pittsburgh 16, Indianapolis 3.

Third Quarter

Ind_Taylor 2 run (McLaughlin kick), 13:04. Drive: 5 plays, 19 yards, 1:56. Key Plays: Flowers kick return to Pittsburgh 19; Ryan 8 pass to Campbell on 3rd-and-1. Pittsburgh 16, Indianapolis 10.

Ind_Pittman 6 pass from Ryan (McLaughlin kick), :16. Drive: 6 plays, 55 yards, 2:41. Key Plays: Ryan 16 pass to Woods; Ryan 28 pass to Woods on 3rd-and-6. Indianapolis 17, Pittsburgh 16.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_Snell 2 run (Pickens pass from Pickett), 9:55. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 5:21. Key Plays: Pickett 13 pass to Pickens on 3rd-and-9; Snell 13 run; Pickett 17 pass to Freiermuth on 3rd-and-6. Pittsburgh 24, Indianapolis 17.

A_65,982.

PitInd
FIRST DOWNS2219
Rushing116
Passing1011
Penalty12
THIRD DOWN EFF7-143-12
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-02-3
TOTAL NET YARDS323290
Total Plays6762
Avg Gain4.84.7
NET YARDS RUSHING172110
Rushes3625
Avg per rush4.7784.4
NET YARDS PASSING151180
Sacked-Yds lost3-233-19
Gross-Yds passing174199
Completed-Att.20-2822-34
Had Intercepted01
Yards-Pass Play4.8714.865
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB6-4-14-4-4
PUNTS-Avg.4-45.53-50.0
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-01-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE18225
Punt Returns3-180-0
Kickoff Returns0-05-225
Interceptions1-00-0
PENALTIES-Yds3-192-20
FUMBLES-Lost0-03-1
TIME OF POSSESSION34:2225:38

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Snell 12-62, Harris 10-35, Pickett 6-32, McFarland 6-30, Olszewski 1-9, D.Watt 1-4. Indianapolis, Taylor 20-86, Ryan 4-22, Moss 1-2.

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Pickett 20-28-0-174. Indianapolis, Ryan 22-34-1-199.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Johnson 5-49, Pickens 3-57, Freiermuth 3-39, McFarland 2-11, Sims 2-9, Snell 1-6, Harris 1-4, White 1-2, D.Watt 1-1, Gentry 1-(minus 4). Indianapolis, Woods 8-98, Pittman 7-61, Taylor 3-12, Alie-Cox 2-14, Campbell 2-14.

PUNT RETURNS_Pittsburgh, Sims 3-18. Indianapolis, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Pittsburgh, None. Indianapolis, Flowers 2-118, Rodgers 3-107.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick 5-2-0, Jack 5-2-0, Edmunds 4-2-1, Highsmith 4-2-1, Maulet 4-2-1, Ogunjobi 3-2-0, Wallace 3-2-0, Bush 2-6-0, T.Watt 2-1-0, Adams 1-2-0, Kazee 1-0-0, Sutton 1-0-0, Reed 0-4-0, Wormley 0-2-0, Ca.Heyward 0-1-0. Indianapolis, Moore 7-3-0, Franklin 5-6-0, Buckner 5-1-0, Gilmore 4-3-0, McLeod 3-3-0, Okereke 3-2-0, Ngakoue 3-1-2, Speed 2-4-0, Blackmon 2-2-0, Odeyingbo 2-2-0, Banogu 2-0-0, Facyson 2-0-0, Johnson 1-1-0, Thomas 1-1-0, Brown 1-0-1, Cowart 1-0-0, Pittman 1-0-0, Rodgers 1-0-0, Stewart 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Pittsburgh, Pierre 1-0. Indianapolis, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, McLaughlin 59.

OFFICIALS_Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Alex Moore, HL Jerry Bergman, LJ Mark Perlman, FJ Joe Blubaugh, SJ Jimmy Buchanan, BJ Jimmy Russell, Replay Mark Butterworth.

