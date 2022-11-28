Pittsburgh3130824
Indianapolis0314017

First Quarter

Pit_FG Wright 45, 9:27.

Second Quarter

Pit_FG Wright 52, 14:09.

Pit_Harris 6 run (Wright kick), 7:46.

Ind_FG McLaughlin 51, 3:48.

Pit_FG Wright 25, :56.

Third Quarter

Ind_Taylor 2 run (McLaughlin kick), 13:04.

Ind_Pittman 6 pass from Ryan (McLaughlin kick), :16.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_Snell 2 run (Pickens pass from Pickett), 9:55.

A_65,982.

PitInd
First downs2219
Total Net Yards323290
Rushes-yards36-17225-110
Passing151180
Punt Returns3-180-0
Kickoff Returns0-05-225
Interceptions Ret.1-00-0
Comp-Att-Int20-28-022-34-1
Sacked-Yards Lost3-233-19
Punts4-45.53-50.0
Fumbles-Lost0-03-1
Penalties-Yards3-192-20
Time of Possession34:2225:38

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Snell 12-62, Harris 10-35, Pickett 6-32, McFarland 6-30, Olszewski 1-9, D.Watt 1-4. Indianapolis, Taylor 20-86, Ryan 4-22, Moss 1-2.

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Pickett 20-28-0-174. Indianapolis, Ryan 22-34-1-199.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Johnson 5-49, Pickens 3-57, Freiermuth 3-39, McFarland 2-11, Sims 2-9, Snell 1-6, Harris 1-4, White 1-2, D.Watt 1-1, Gentry 1-(minus 4). Indianapolis, Woods 8-98, Pittman 7-61, Taylor 3-12, Alie-Cox 2-14, Campbell 2-14.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, McLaughlin 59.

