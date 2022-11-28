|Pittsburgh
|3
|13
|0
|8
|—
|24
|Indianapolis
|0
|3
|14
|0
|—
|17
First Quarter
Pit_FG Wright 45, 9:27.
Second Quarter
Pit_FG Wright 52, 14:09.
Pit_Harris 6 run (Wright kick), 7:46.
Ind_FG McLaughlin 51, 3:48.
Pit_FG Wright 25, :56.
Third Quarter
Ind_Taylor 2 run (McLaughlin kick), 13:04.
Ind_Pittman 6 pass from Ryan (McLaughlin kick), :16.
Fourth Quarter
Pit_Snell 2 run (Pickens pass from Pickett), 9:55.
A_65,982.
|Pit
|Ind
|First downs
|22
|19
|Total Net Yards
|323
|290
|Rushes-yards
|36-172
|25-110
|Passing
|151
|180
|Punt Returns
|3-18
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|5-225
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-28-0
|22-34-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-23
|3-19
|Punts
|4-45.5
|3-50.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|3-19
|2-20
|Time of Possession
|34:22
|25:38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Snell 12-62, Harris 10-35, Pickett 6-32, McFarland 6-30, Olszewski 1-9, D.Watt 1-4. Indianapolis, Taylor 20-86, Ryan 4-22, Moss 1-2.
PASSING_Pittsburgh, Pickett 20-28-0-174. Indianapolis, Ryan 22-34-1-199.
RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Johnson 5-49, Pickens 3-57, Freiermuth 3-39, McFarland 2-11, Sims 2-9, Snell 1-6, Harris 1-4, White 1-2, D.Watt 1-1, Gentry 1-(minus 4). Indianapolis, Woods 8-98, Pittman 7-61, Taylor 3-12, Alie-Cox 2-14, Campbell 2-14.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, McLaughlin 59.
