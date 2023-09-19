|Cleveland
|3
|11
|8
|0
|—
|22
|Pittsburgh
|7
|9
|3
|7
|—
|26
First Quarter
Pit_Highsmith 30 interception return (Boswell kick), 14:51.
Cle_FG Hopkins 43, 8:46.
Second Quarter
Cle_J.Ford 3 pass from Watson (J.Ford run), 14:02.
Pit_FG Boswell 52, 9:11.
Pit_Pickens 71 pass from Pickett (run failed), 6:05.
Cle_FG Hopkins 55, :22.
Third Quarter
Pit_FG Boswell 50, 11:47.
Cle_Strong 1 run (Watson run), 10:01.
Fourth Quarter
Pit_Watt 16 fumble return (Boswell kick), 6:58.
A_67,576.
|Cle
|Pit
|First downs
|20
|9
|Total Net Yards
|408
|255
|Rushes-yards
|35-198
|21-55
|Passing
|210
|200
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-14
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-30
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-40-1
|15-30-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|6-25
|2-22
|Punts
|5-47.6
|7-45.714
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-3
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|8-81
|5-31
|Time of Possession
|35:28
|24:32
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cleveland, J.Ford 16-106, Chubb 10-64, Watson 6-22, Moore 1-5, Strong 2-1. Pittsburgh, Harris 10-43, Warren 6-20, Austin 1-(minus 2), Pickett 4-(minus 6).
PASSING_Cleveland, Watson 22-40-1-235. Pittsburgh, Pickett 15-30-1-222.
RECEIVING_Cleveland, Cooper 7-90, Njoku 4-48, Moore 3-36, Da.Bell 3-27, J.Ford 3-25, Peoples-Jones 1-7, Akins 1-2. Pittsburgh, Pickens 4-127, Warren 4-66, A.Robinson 2-12, Austin 1-10, Boykin 1-5, Freiermuth 1-2, Harris 1-0, Olszewski 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, Hopkins 43.
