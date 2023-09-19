Cleveland3118022
Pittsburgh793726

First Quarter

Pit_Highsmith 30 interception return (Boswell kick), 14:51.

Cle_FG Hopkins 43, 8:46.

Second Quarter

Cle_J.Ford 3 pass from Watson (J.Ford run), 14:02.

Pit_FG Boswell 52, 9:11.

Pit_Pickens 71 pass from Pickett (run failed), 6:05.

Cle_FG Hopkins 55, :22.

Third Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 50, 11:47.

Cle_Strong 1 run (Watson run), 10:01.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_Watt 16 fumble return (Boswell kick), 6:58.

A_67,576.

ClePit
First downs209
Total Net Yards408255
Rushes-yards35-19821-55
Passing210200
Punt Returns0-01-14
Kickoff Returns0-01-0
Interceptions Ret.1-01-30
Comp-Att-Int22-40-115-30-1
Sacked-Yards Lost6-252-22
Punts5-47.67-45.714
Fumbles-Lost4-31-1
Penalties-Yards8-815-31
Time of Possession35:2824:32

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cleveland, J.Ford 16-106, Chubb 10-64, Watson 6-22, Moore 1-5, Strong 2-1. Pittsburgh, Harris 10-43, Warren 6-20, Austin 1-(minus 2), Pickett 4-(minus 6).

PASSING_Cleveland, Watson 22-40-1-235. Pittsburgh, Pickett 15-30-1-222.

RECEIVING_Cleveland, Cooper 7-90, Njoku 4-48, Moore 3-36, Da.Bell 3-27, J.Ford 3-25, Peoples-Jones 1-7, Akins 1-2. Pittsburgh, Pickens 4-127, Warren 4-66, A.Robinson 2-12, Austin 1-10, Boykin 1-5, Freiermuth 1-2, Harris 1-0, Olszewski 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, Hopkins 43.

