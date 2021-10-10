|Denver
|3
|3
|0
|13
|—
|19
|Pittsburgh
|7
|10
|7
|3
|—
|27
First Quarter
Pit_D.Johnson 50 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 12:02. Drive: 7 plays, 85 yards, 2:58. Key Play: Roethlisberger 23 pass to Claypool on 3rd-and-1. Pittsburgh 7, Denver 0.
Den_FG McManus 39, 1:43. Drive: 4 plays, 8 yards, 2:14. Key Play: Bridgewater 10 pass to J.Williams on 3rd-and-12. Pittsburgh 7, Denver 3.
Second Quarter
Pit_FG Boswell 48, 12:42. Drive: 10 plays, 45 yards, 4:01. Key Plays: Roethlisberger 13 pass to Gentry; N.Harris 20 run. Pittsburgh 10, Denver 3.
Den_FG McManus 29, 5:47. Drive: 7 plays, 49 yards, 4:17. Key Play: Bridgewater 6 pass to J.Williams on 3rd-and-17. Pittsburgh 10, Denver 6.
Pit_N.Harris 1 run (Boswell kick), 2:12. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:35. Key Play: Roethlisberger 59 pass to Claypool. Pittsburgh 17, Denver 6.
Third Quarter
Pit_Claypool 18 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 2:41. Drive: 14 plays, 86 yards, 7:16. Key Plays: N.Harris 18 run; Roethlisberger 14 pass to N.Harris; Roethlisberger 14 pass to Claypool on 3rd-and-3; Roethlisberger 3 pass to Freiermuth on 3rd-and-2. Pittsburgh 24, Denver 6.
Fourth Quarter
Den_Hinton 2 pass from Bridgewater (McManus kick), 10:15. Drive: 15 plays, 75 yards, 7:26. Key Plays: Bridgewater 19 pass to T.Patrick; Bridgewater 10 pass to T.Patrick on 3rd-and-15; Bridgewater 5 pass to T.Patrick on 4th-and-5; J.Williams 10 run; Bridgewater 9 pass to Fant on 3rd-and-11; Bridgewater 25 pass to Co.Sutton on 4th-and-2; Bridgewater 11 run. Pittsburgh 24, Denver 13.
Den_Co.Sutton 39 pass from Bridgewater (pass failed), 5:46. Drive: 5 plays, 72 yards, 1:54. Key Play: Bridgewater 15 pass to T.Patrick. Pittsburgh 24, Denver 19.
Pit_FG Boswell 43, 2:29. Drive: 8 plays, 49 yards, 3:17. Key Plays: Roethlisberger 22 pass to D.Johnson; Roethlisberger 16 pass to Claypool; Snell 4 run on 3rd-and-5. Pittsburgh 27, Denver 19.
A_59,841.
|Den
|Pit
|FIRST DOWNS
|17
|19
|Rushing
|3
|5
|Passing
|14
|12
|Penalty
|0
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|2-12
|7-12
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|3-4
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|374
|391
|Total Plays
|58
|61
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|6.4
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|106
|147
|Rushes
|18
|35
|Avg per rush
|5.889
|4.2
|NET YARDS PASSING
|268
|244
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-20
|1-9
|Gross-Yds passing
|288
|253
|Completed-Att.
|24-38
|15-25
|Had Intercepted
|1
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.7
|9.385
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-4-3
|6-5-4
|PUNTS-Avg.
|4-44.0
|2-59.5
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|66
|35
|Punt Returns
|2-26
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-40
|2-35
|Interceptions
|0-0
|1-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|7-67
|8-59
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|26:58
|33:02
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Denver, J.Williams 8-61, Gordon 9-34, Bridgewater 1-11. Pittsburgh, Harris 23-122, Snell 5-20, Smith-Schuster 2-6, Ballage 4-0, Roethlisberger 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Denver, Bridgewater 24-38-1-288. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 15-25-0-253.
RECEIVING_Denver, Sutton 7-120, T.Patrick 7-89, J.Williams 3-25, Fant 3-20, Hinton 2-25, Gordon 2-9. Pittsburgh, Claypool 5-130, D.Johnson 2-72, Harris 2-20, Ebron 2-10, Freiermuth 2-7, Gentry 1-13, McCloud 1-1.
PUNT RETURNS_Denver, D.Spencer 2-26. Pittsburgh, McCloud 1-0.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Denver, D.Spencer 2-40. Pittsburgh, McCloud 2-35.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Denver, A.Johnson 6-2-0, Jackson 6-1-0, Simmons 5-3-0, Reed 4-2-1, Strnad 3-3-0, S.Harris 3-2-0, Callahan 3-0-0, Surtain 3-0-0, D.Jones 2-1-0, D.Williams 2-1-0, Cooper 1-1-0, Stephen 1-1-0, Fuller 1-0-0, A.Patrick 1-0-0, Sterns 1-0-0, Miller 0-2-0. Pittsburgh, Pierre 6-0-0, Fitzpatrick 5-5-0, Schobert 4-1-0, Te.Edmunds 3-2-0, Haden 3-2-0, T.Watt 3-0-0, Heyward 2-1-0, Norwood 2-0-0, Maulet 1-1-0, Spillane 1-1-0, Bush 1-0-1, Mondeaux 1-0-1, Highsmith 1-0-0, Wormley 1-0-0, Buggs 0-1-0, Ingram 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Denver, None. Pittsburgh, Pierre 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Rogers, Ump Carl Paganelli, HL Kent Payne, LJ Tom Eaton, FJ Aaron Santi, SJ Dominique Pender, BJ Greg Steed, Replay Kevin Brown.