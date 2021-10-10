Denver3301319
Pittsburgh7107327

First Quarter

Pit_D.Johnson 50 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 12:02. Drive: 7 plays, 85 yards, 2:58. Key Play: Roethlisberger 23 pass to Claypool on 3rd-and-1. Pittsburgh 7, Denver 0.

Den_FG McManus 39, 1:43. Drive: 4 plays, 8 yards, 2:14. Key Play: Bridgewater 10 pass to J.Williams on 3rd-and-12. Pittsburgh 7, Denver 3.

Second Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 48, 12:42. Drive: 10 plays, 45 yards, 4:01. Key Plays: Roethlisberger 13 pass to Gentry; N.Harris 20 run. Pittsburgh 10, Denver 3.

Den_FG McManus 29, 5:47. Drive: 7 plays, 49 yards, 4:17. Key Play: Bridgewater 6 pass to J.Williams on 3rd-and-17. Pittsburgh 10, Denver 6.

Pit_N.Harris 1 run (Boswell kick), 2:12. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:35. Key Play: Roethlisberger 59 pass to Claypool. Pittsburgh 17, Denver 6.

Third Quarter

Pit_Claypool 18 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 2:41. Drive: 14 plays, 86 yards, 7:16. Key Plays: N.Harris 18 run; Roethlisberger 14 pass to N.Harris; Roethlisberger 14 pass to Claypool on 3rd-and-3; Roethlisberger 3 pass to Freiermuth on 3rd-and-2. Pittsburgh 24, Denver 6.

Fourth Quarter

Den_Hinton 2 pass from Bridgewater (McManus kick), 10:15. Drive: 15 plays, 75 yards, 7:26. Key Plays: Bridgewater 19 pass to T.Patrick; Bridgewater 10 pass to T.Patrick on 3rd-and-15; Bridgewater 5 pass to T.Patrick on 4th-and-5; J.Williams 10 run; Bridgewater 9 pass to Fant on 3rd-and-11; Bridgewater 25 pass to Co.Sutton on 4th-and-2; Bridgewater 11 run. Pittsburgh 24, Denver 13.

Den_Co.Sutton 39 pass from Bridgewater (pass failed), 5:46. Drive: 5 plays, 72 yards, 1:54. Key Play: Bridgewater 15 pass to T.Patrick. Pittsburgh 24, Denver 19.

Pit_FG Boswell 43, 2:29. Drive: 8 plays, 49 yards, 3:17. Key Plays: Roethlisberger 22 pass to D.Johnson; Roethlisberger 16 pass to Claypool; Snell 4 run on 3rd-and-5. Pittsburgh 27, Denver 19.

A_59,841.

DenPit
FIRST DOWNS1719
Rushing35
Passing1412
Penalty02
THIRD DOWN EFF2-127-12
FOURTH DOWN EFF3-40-0
TOTAL NET YARDS374391
Total Plays5861
Avg Gain6.46.4
NET YARDS RUSHING106147
Rushes1835
Avg per rush5.8894.2
NET YARDS PASSING268244
Sacked-Yds lost2-201-9
Gross-Yds passing288253
Completed-Att.24-3815-25
Had Intercepted10
Yards-Pass Play6.79.385
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB5-4-36-5-4
PUNTS-Avg.4-44.02-59.5
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE6635
Punt Returns2-261-0
Kickoff Returns2-402-35
Interceptions0-01-0
PENALTIES-Yds7-678-59
FUMBLES-Lost0-01-1
TIME OF POSSESSION26:5833:02

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Denver, J.Williams 8-61, Gordon 9-34, Bridgewater 1-11. Pittsburgh, Harris 23-122, Snell 5-20, Smith-Schuster 2-6, Ballage 4-0, Roethlisberger 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Denver, Bridgewater 24-38-1-288. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 15-25-0-253.

RECEIVING_Denver, Sutton 7-120, T.Patrick 7-89, J.Williams 3-25, Fant 3-20, Hinton 2-25, Gordon 2-9. Pittsburgh, Claypool 5-130, D.Johnson 2-72, Harris 2-20, Ebron 2-10, Freiermuth 2-7, Gentry 1-13, McCloud 1-1.

PUNT RETURNS_Denver, D.Spencer 2-26. Pittsburgh, McCloud 1-0.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Denver, D.Spencer 2-40. Pittsburgh, McCloud 2-35.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Denver, A.Johnson 6-2-0, Jackson 6-1-0, Simmons 5-3-0, Reed 4-2-1, Strnad 3-3-0, S.Harris 3-2-0, Callahan 3-0-0, Surtain 3-0-0, D.Jones 2-1-0, D.Williams 2-1-0, Cooper 1-1-0, Stephen 1-1-0, Fuller 1-0-0, A.Patrick 1-0-0, Sterns 1-0-0, Miller 0-2-0. Pittsburgh, Pierre 6-0-0, Fitzpatrick 5-5-0, Schobert 4-1-0, Te.Edmunds 3-2-0, Haden 3-2-0, T.Watt 3-0-0, Heyward 2-1-0, Norwood 2-0-0, Maulet 1-1-0, Spillane 1-1-0, Bush 1-0-1, Mondeaux 1-0-1, Highsmith 1-0-0, Wormley 1-0-0, Buggs 0-1-0, Ingram 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Denver, None. Pittsburgh, Pierre 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Rogers, Ump Carl Paganelli, HL Kent Payne, LJ Tom Eaton, FJ Aaron Santi, SJ Dominique Pender, BJ Greg Steed, Replay Kevin Brown.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you