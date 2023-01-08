|Cleveland
|0
|7
|0
|7
|—
|14
|Pittsburgh
|0
|10
|10
|8
|—
|28
Second Quarter
Cle_Njoku 10 pass from Watson (York kick), 6:27.
Pit_Pickens 31 pass from Pickett (Boswell kick), 1:47.
Pit_FG Boswell 49, :38.
Third Quarter
Pit_FG Boswell 34, 9:04.
Pit_Na.Harris 4 run (Boswell kick), 3:12.
Fourth Quarter
Cle_Chubb 2 pass from Watson (York kick), 10:11.
Pit_D.Watt 1 run (Di.Johnson pass from Pickett), 4:37.
A_65,019.
|Cle
|Pit
|First downs
|18
|23
|Total Net Yards
|307
|337
|Rushes-yards
|22-134
|37-148
|Passing
|173
|189
|Punt Returns
|1-5
|3-20
|Kickoff Returns
|5-93
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-15
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-29-2
|13-29-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|7-57
|1-6
|Punts
|4-48.5
|3-48.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|9-65
|4-20
|Time of Possession
|29:04
|30:56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 12-77, Watson 6-44, Hunt 4-13. Pittsburgh, Harris 23-84, Warren 6-36, Sims 1-16, Co.Heyward 1-6, Olszewski 2-4, D.Watt 1-1, Pickett 3-1.
PASSING_Cleveland, Watson 19-29-2-230. Pittsburgh, Pickett 13-29-0-195.
RECEIVING_Cleveland, Chubb 5-45, Njoku 4-42, Hunt 3-15, Cooper 2-51, Peoples-Jones 2-42, Bryant 2-20, Woods 1-15. Pittsburgh, Pickens 3-72, Co.Heyward 3-45, Warren 3-7, Johnson 2-38, Gentry 1-23, Harris 1-10.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
