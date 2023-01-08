Cleveland070714
Pittsburgh01010828

Second Quarter

Cle_Njoku 10 pass from Watson (York kick), 6:27.

Pit_Pickens 31 pass from Pickett (Boswell kick), 1:47.

Pit_FG Boswell 49, :38.

Third Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 34, 9:04.

Pit_Na.Harris 4 run (Boswell kick), 3:12.

Fourth Quarter

Cle_Chubb 2 pass from Watson (York kick), 10:11.

Pit_D.Watt 1 run (Di.Johnson pass from Pickett), 4:37.

A_65,019.

ClePit
First downs1823
Total Net Yards307337
Rushes-yards22-13437-148
Passing173189
Punt Returns1-53-20
Kickoff Returns5-930-0
Interceptions Ret.0-02-15
Comp-Att-Int19-29-213-29-0
Sacked-Yards Lost7-571-6
Punts4-48.53-48.0
Fumbles-Lost1-03-1
Penalties-Yards9-654-20
Time of Possession29:0430:56

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 12-77, Watson 6-44, Hunt 4-13. Pittsburgh, Harris 23-84, Warren 6-36, Sims 1-16, Co.Heyward 1-6, Olszewski 2-4, D.Watt 1-1, Pickett 3-1.

PASSING_Cleveland, Watson 19-29-2-230. Pittsburgh, Pickett 13-29-0-195.

RECEIVING_Cleveland, Chubb 5-45, Njoku 4-42, Hunt 3-15, Cooper 2-51, Peoples-Jones 2-42, Bryant 2-20, Woods 1-15. Pittsburgh, Pickens 3-72, Co.Heyward 3-45, Warren 3-7, Johnson 2-38, Gentry 1-23, Harris 1-10.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

