Chicago0332127
Pittsburgh776929

First Quarter

Pit_Harris 10 run (Boswell kick), 9:42.

Second Quarter

Pit_Freiermuth 4 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 13:22.

Chi_FG Santos 30, :15.

Third Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 22, 7:43.

Pit_Freiermuth 10 pass from Roethlisberger (kick failed), 2:08.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_Mooney 15 run (Santos kick), 14:17.

Pit_FG Boswell 54, 11:52.

Chi_Houston-Carson 25 fumble return (Santos kick), 6:31.

Pit_FG Boswell 52, 2:52.

Chi_Mooney 16 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 1:46.

Pit_FG Boswell 40, :26.

A_60,788.

ChiPit
First downs2020
Total Net Yards414280
Rushes-yards26-13632-105
Passing278175
Punt Returns0-04-28
Kickoff Returns6-1352-40
Interceptions Ret.0-01-0
Comp-Att-Int17-29-121-30-0
Sacked-Yards Lost3-134-30
Punts5-46.85-39.2
Fumbles-Lost1-11-1
Penalties-Yards12-1155-30
Time of Possession29:0331:54

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 13-63, Fields 8-45, Mooney 1-15, Herbert 4-13. Pittsburgh, Harris 22-62, Washington 2-13, Claypool 2-13, D.Johnson 2-11, Snell 2-6, Roethlisberger 2-0.

PASSING_Chicago, Fields 17-29-1-291. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 21-30-0-205.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Kmet 6-87, Robinson 4-68, Mooney 3-41, Montgomery 2-17, Goodwin 1-50, J.Graham 1-28. Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 5-56, Freiermuth 5-43, Claypool 3-30, Harris 3-16, Washington 1-42, McCloud 1-12, D.Watt 1-3, Ballage 1-2, Rader 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chicago, Santos 65.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

