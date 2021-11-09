|Chicago
First Quarter
Pit_Harris 10 run (Boswell kick), 9:42.
Second Quarter
Pit_Freiermuth 4 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 13:22.
Chi_FG Santos 30, :15.
Third Quarter
Chi_FG Santos 22, 7:43.
Pit_Freiermuth 10 pass from Roethlisberger (kick failed), 2:08.
Fourth Quarter
Chi_Mooney 15 run (Santos kick), 14:17.
Pit_FG Boswell 54, 11:52.
Chi_Houston-Carson 25 fumble return (Santos kick), 6:31.
Pit_FG Boswell 52, 2:52.
Chi_Mooney 16 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 1:46.
Pit_FG Boswell 40, :26.
A_60,788.
|Chi
|Pit
|First downs
|20
|20
|Total Net Yards
|414
|280
|Rushes-yards
|26-136
|32-105
|Passing
|278
|175
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|4-28
|Kickoff Returns
|6-135
|2-40
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-29-1
|21-30-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-13
|4-30
|Punts
|5-46.8
|5-39.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|12-115
|5-30
|Time of Possession
|29:03
|31:54
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 13-63, Fields 8-45, Mooney 1-15, Herbert 4-13. Pittsburgh, Harris 22-62, Washington 2-13, Claypool 2-13, D.Johnson 2-11, Snell 2-6, Roethlisberger 2-0.
PASSING_Chicago, Fields 17-29-1-291. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 21-30-0-205.
RECEIVING_Chicago, Kmet 6-87, Robinson 4-68, Mooney 3-41, Montgomery 2-17, Goodwin 1-50, J.Graham 1-28. Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 5-56, Freiermuth 5-43, Claypool 3-30, Harris 3-16, Washington 1-42, McCloud 1-12, D.Watt 1-3, Ballage 1-2, Rader 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chicago, Santos 65.