|Chicago
|0
|3
|3
|21
|—
|27
|Pittsburgh
|7
|7
|6
|9
|—
|29
First Quarter
Pit_Harris 10 run (Boswell kick), 9:42. Drive: 6 plays, 59 yards, 3:20. Key Plays: Roethlisberger 26 pass to Claypool on 3rd-and-7; Washington 12 run. Pittsburgh 7, Chicago 0.
Second Quarter
Pit_Freiermuth 4 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 13:22. Drive: 9 plays, 36 yards, 3:41. Key Plays: Heyward 0 interception return to Chicago 36; Harris 2 run on 4th-and-1; Roethlisberger 11 pass to D.Johnson. Pittsburgh 14, Chicago 0.
Chi_FG Santos 30, :15. Drive: 4 plays, -2 yards, 00:42. Pittsburgh 14, Chicago 3.
Third Quarter
Chi_FG Santos 22, 7:43. Drive: 10 plays, 89 yards, 4:59. Key Plays: Fields 17 pass to Robinson on 3rd-and-8; Montgomery 10 run; Fields 50 pass to Goodwin; Fields 10 pass to Kmet; Fields 11 pass to Montgomery on 3rd-and-15. Pittsburgh 14, Chicago 6.
Pit_Freiermuth 10 pass from Roethlisberger (kick failed), 2:08. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:35. Key Plays: McCloud kick return to Pittsburgh 25; Roethlisberger 42 pass to Washington; D.Johnson 11 run; Harris 1 run on 4th-and-1; Claypool 11 run. Pittsburgh 20, Chicago 6.
Fourth Quarter
Chi_Mooney 15 run (Santos kick), 14:17. Drive: 7 plays, 82 yards, 2:51. Key Plays: Grant kick return to Chicago 18; Montgomery 12 run; Fields 20 pass to Mooney; Fields 28 pass to J.Graham. Pittsburgh 20, Chicago 13.
Pit_FG Boswell 54, 11:52. Drive: 5 plays, 39 yards, 2:25. Pittsburgh 23, Chicago 13.
Chi_Houston-Carson 25 fumble return (Santos kick), 6:31. Pittsburgh 23, Chicago 20.
Pit_FG Boswell 52, 2:52. Drive: 12 plays, 41 yards, 3:39. Key Plays: Harris 13 run; Roethlisberger 10 pass to D.Johnson on 3rd-and-7; Roethlisberger 11 pass to D.Johnson on 3rd-and-16. Pittsburgh 26, Chicago 20.
Chi_Mooney 16 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 1:46. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 1:06. Key Plays: Grant kick return to Chicago 25; Fields 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Fields 39 pass to Robinson on 3rd-and-2. Chicago 27, Pittsburgh 26.
Pit_FG Boswell 40, :26. Drive: 8 plays, 52 yards, 1:20. Key Plays: Roethlisberger 12 pass to McCloud; Roethlisberger 22 pass to D.Johnson; Roethlisberger 13 pass to Freiermuth; Roethlisberger 1 run on 3rd-and-2. Pittsburgh 29, Chicago 27.
A_60,788.
|Chi
|Pit
|FIRST DOWNS
|20
|20
|Rushing
|7
|8
|Passing
|11
|8
|Penalty
|2
|4
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|4-12
|7-17
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|2-2
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|414
|280
|Total Plays
|58
|66
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|4.2
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|136
|105
|Rushes
|26
|32
|Avg per rush
|5.231
|3.281
|NET YARDS PASSING
|278
|175
|Sacked-Yds lost
|3-13
|4-30
|Gross-Yds passing
|291
|205
|Completed-Att.
|17-29
|21-30
|Had Intercepted
|1
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|8.688
|5.147
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|6-4-4
|7-4-1
|PUNTS-Avg.
|5-46.8
|5-39.2
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|135
|68
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|4-28
|Kickoff Returns
|6-135
|2-40
|Interceptions
|0-0
|1-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|12-115
|5-30
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|29:03
|31:54
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 13-63, Fields 8-45, Mooney 1-15, Herbert 4-13. Pittsburgh, Harris 22-62, Washington 2-13, Claypool 2-13, D.Johnson 2-11, Snell 2-6, Roethlisberger 2-0.
PASSING_Chicago, Fields 17-29-1-291. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 21-30-0-205.
RECEIVING_Chicago, Kmet 6-87, Robinson 4-68, Mooney 3-41, Montgomery 2-17, Goodwin 1-50, J.Graham 1-28. Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 5-56, Freiermuth 5-43, Claypool 3-30, Harris 3-16, Washington 1-42, McCloud 1-12, D.Watt 1-3, Ballage 1-2, Rader 1-1.
PUNT RETURNS_Chicago, None. Pittsburgh, McCloud 4-28.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Chicago, Grant 6-135. Pittsburgh, McCloud 2-40.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Chicago, Ro.Smith 6-6-1, Shelley 5-0-0, J.Johnson 4-1-0, Quinn 4-0-1, Trevathan 3-4-0, Marsh 3-2-1, Goldman 3-1-0, Hicks 3-0-0, Ta.Gipson 2-2-0, Tr.Gipson 2-1-0, Jones 2-0-0, Kamara 2-0-0, Tabor 2-0-0, Vildor 2-0-0, Houston-Carson 1-4-0, Nichols 1-1-1, Blackson 1-1-0, Mustipher 1-0-0, Tonga 0-1-0. Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick 8-0-0, T.Watt 4-3-3, Te.Edmunds 4-0-0, Maulet 4-0-0, Sutton 3-0-0, Schobert 2-3-0, Bush 2-1-0, Charlton 2-1-0, Heyward 2-0-0, Mondeaux 1-1-0, Haden 1-0-0, Norwood 1-0-0, Pierre 1-0-0, Highsmith 0-3-0, Buggs 0-2-0, Wormley 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Chicago, None. Pittsburgh, Heyward 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chicago, Santos 65.
OFFICIALS_Referee Tony Corrente, Ump Dan Ferrell, HL Patrick Turner, LJ Tim Podraza, FJ Anthony Jefferies, SJ Don Willard, BJ Todd Prukop, Replay John McGrath.