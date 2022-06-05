|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|2
|10
|Varsho dh-c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.203
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|P.Smith rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Herrera c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|a-Luplow ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Nelson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Poppen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|9
|3
|3
|5
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.289
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.220
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Suwinski lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Castillo ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|Marcano 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.276
|Heineman c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Mitchell rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|011
|10x_3
|9
|0
a-struck out for Herrera in the 7th.
LOB_Arizona 7, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Suwinski 2 (5), Heineman (1). HR_Mitchell (1), off Gallen. RBIs_Mitchell (3), Castillo (10), Hayes (20). SB_Suwinski (2), Hayes (7). CS_Reynolds (2). SF_Castillo.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Thomas, Marte, Perdomo); Pittsburgh 6 (Heineman 3, Vogelbach 3). RISP_Arizona 0 for 3; Pittsburgh 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_P.Smith, Castillo, Mitchell, Marcano.
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, L, 4-1
|6
|5
|2
|2
|3
|4
|98
|2.40
|Nelson
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|2.08
|Poppen
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|2.30
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson, W, 3-4
|5
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|84
|4.60
|Crowe, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.20
|Banda, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.85
|Stratton, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.63
|Bednar, S, 10-11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.33
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_2:56. A_11,796 (38,747).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.