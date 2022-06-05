ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32050210
Varsho dh-c400002.243
Rojas 3b401000.286
Marte 2b400001.262
Walker 1b300012.203
Peralta lf401001.240
P.Smith rf401002.215
Thomas cf300010.239
Perdomo ss301000.218
Herrera c201001.200
a-Luplow ph100001.174
Nelson p000000---
Poppen p000000---

PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3139335
Hayes 3b301111.289
Reynolds cf400003.220
Vogelbach dh400001.242
Chavis 1b400000.280
Suwinski lf413000.229
Castillo ss301100.224
Marcano 2b200020.276
Heineman c412000.194
Mitchell rf312100.222

Arizona000000000_050
Pittsburgh00001110x_390

a-struck out for Herrera in the 7th.

LOB_Arizona 7, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Suwinski 2 (5), Heineman (1). HR_Mitchell (1), off Gallen. RBIs_Mitchell (3), Castillo (10), Hayes (20). SB_Suwinski (2), Hayes (7). CS_Reynolds (2). SF_Castillo.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Thomas, Marte, Perdomo); Pittsburgh 6 (Heineman 3, Vogelbach 3). RISP_Arizona 0 for 3; Pittsburgh 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_P.Smith, Castillo, Mitchell, Marcano.

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen, L, 4-1652234982.40
Nelson121101172.08
Poppen120000222.30
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Thompson, W, 3-4540024844.60
Crowe, H, 4100002172.20
Banda, H, 2110001194.85
Stratton, H, 7100001133.63
Bednar, S, 10-11100002131.33

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:56. A_11,796 (38,747).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you