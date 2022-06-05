|Arizona
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|31
|3
|9
|3
|Varsho dh-c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Suwinski lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|P.Smith rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Castillo ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marcano 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Heineman c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Herrera c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mitchell rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Luplow ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nelson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Poppen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|011
|10x
|—
|3
LOB_Arizona 7, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Suwinski 2 (5), Heineman (1). HR_Mitchell (1). SB_Suwinski (2), Hayes (7). SF_Castillo (2).
|5
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_2:56. A_11,796 (38,747).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.