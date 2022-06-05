ArizonaPittsburgh
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32050Totals31393
Varsho dh-c4000Hayes 3b3011
Rojas 3b4010Reynolds cf4000
Marte 2b4000Vogelbach dh4000
Walker 1b3000Chavis 1b4000
Peralta lf4010Suwinski lf4130
P.Smith rf4010Castillo ss3011
Thomas cf3000Marcano 2b2000
Perdomo ss3010Heineman c4120
Herrera c2010Mitchell rf3121
Luplow ph1000
Nelson p0000
Poppen p0000

Arizona0000000000
Pittsburgh00001110x3

LOB_Arizona 7, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Suwinski 2 (5), Heineman (1). HR_Mitchell (1). SB_Suwinski (2), Hayes (7). SF_Castillo (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
Gallen L,4-1652234
Nelson121101
Poppen120000
Pittsburgh
Thompson W,3-4540024
Crowe H,4100002
Banda H,2110001
Stratton H,7100001
Bednar S,10-11100002

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:56. A_11,796 (38,747).

