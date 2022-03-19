|Pittsburgh
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Pittsburgh, Kapanen 10 (Carter), 2:09. 2, Arizona, Keller 27 (Stralman), 11:28.
Third Period_3, Pittsburgh, Malkin 11 (Rust), 12:36. 4, Pittsburgh, Crosby 21 (Guentzel), 16:13. 5, Pittsburgh, Crosby 22 (Rodrigues, Dumoulin), 18:10 (en).
Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 19-14-16_49. Arizona 5-10-6_21.
Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 3; Arizona 0 of 2.
Goalies_Pittsburgh, Jarry 31-12-6 (21 shots-20 saves). Arizona, Wedgewood 10-14-3 (48-45).
A_14,507 (17,125). T_2:19.
Referees_Brad Meier, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Vaughan Rody.