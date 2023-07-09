PittsburghArizona
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30464Totals29241
Suwinski cf3001G.Perdomo ss2100
Reynolds lf4010Marte 2b4010
Davis rf2000Carroll lf3000
Santana 1b3100Walker 1b2010
Choi dh4122Gurriel Jr. dh4000
Joe pr-dh0100Rivera 3b4000
Triolo 3b4011McCarthy rf4000
Marcano ss4110Kelly c3000
Gonzales 2b4010Thomas cf3121
Hedges c2000

Pittsburgh0200100014
Arizona1010000002

E_Hedges (7), Triolo (2). DP_Pittsburgh 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 5. 2B_Choi (2), Walker (27), Marte (14). HR_Choi (3), Thomas (5). SF_Suwinski (4). S_Hedges (8), Carroll (2), G.Perdomo (7).

IPHRERBBSO
Pittsburgh
Mlodzinski11-301021
Borucki12-311103
Bido W,1-111-310000
A.Perdomo H,3110000
De Los Santos H,112-300000
Holderman H,13110000
Bednar S,17-18100012
Arizona
Davies L,1-551-343326
K.Nelson2-300002
Ginkel100002
Chafin100010
Ruiz121100

A.Perdomo pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:23. A_30,021 (48,359).

