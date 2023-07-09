|Pittsburgh
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|4
|6
|4
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|1
|Suwinski cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|G.Perdomo ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Reynolds lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Davis rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Carroll lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Santana 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Walker 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Choi dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Joe pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Triolo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|McCarthy rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Marcano ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gonzales 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Thomas cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|020
|010
|001
|—
|4
|Arizona
|101
|000
|000
|—
|2
E_Hedges (7), Triolo (2). DP_Pittsburgh 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 5. 2B_Choi (2), Walker (27), Marte (14). HR_Choi (3), Thomas (5). SF_Suwinski (4). S_Hedges (8), Carroll (2), G.Perdomo (7).
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|4
|3
|3
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
A.Perdomo pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Rob Drake.
T_2:23. A_30,021 (48,359).
