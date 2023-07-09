PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals30464310
Suwinski cf300102.235
Reynolds lf401001.265
Davis rf200020.239
Santana 1b310010.233
Choi dh412201.159
1-Joe pr-dh010000.240
Triolo 3b401102.300
Marcano ss411001.238
Gonzales 2b401001.278
Hedges c200002.179

ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2924136
G.Perdomo ss210010.271
Marte 2b401001.286
Carroll lf300001.289
Walker 1b201020.265
Gurriel Jr. dh400000.263
Rivera 3b400001.288
McCarthy rf400002.246
Kelly c300001.163
Thomas cf312100.240

Pittsburgh020010001_462
Arizona101000000_240

1-ran for Choi in the 9th.

E_Hedges (7), Triolo (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 5. 2B_Choi (2), Walker (27), Marte (14). HR_Choi (3), off Davies; Thomas (5), off Borucki. RBIs_Choi 2 (4), Suwinski (48), Triolo (5), Thomas (16). CS_Davis (2). SF_Suwinski. S_Hedges, Carroll, G.Perdomo.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 1 (Reynolds); Arizona 4 (Gurriel Jr. 2, Carroll, McCarthy). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 2; Arizona 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Gurriel Jr., Marte. GIDP_Kelly.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Gonzales, Santana).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mlodzinski11-301021292.31
Borucki12-311103216.14
Bido, W, 1-111-310000114.44
A.Perdomo, H, 3110000154.30
De Los Santos, H, 112-300000150.71
Holderman, H, 13110000123.72
Bednar, S, 17-18100012181.27
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Davies, L, 1-551-343326926.37
K.Nelson2-30000282.60
Ginkel100002112.38
Chafin100010143.16
Ruiz121100113.68

Inherited runners-scored_De Los Santos 1-0, K.Nelson 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:23. A_30,021 (48,359).

