|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|6
|4
|3
|10
|Suwinski cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.235
|Reynolds lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Davis rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.239
|Santana 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Choi dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.159
|1-Joe pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Triolo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.300
|Marcano ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Gonzales 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.179
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|1
|3
|6
|G.Perdomo ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Carroll lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Walker 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.265
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|McCarthy rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.163
|Thomas cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Pittsburgh
|020
|010
|001_4
|6
|2
|Arizona
|101
|000
|000_2
|4
|0
1-ran for Choi in the 9th.
E_Hedges (7), Triolo (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 5. 2B_Choi (2), Walker (27), Marte (14). HR_Choi (3), off Davies; Thomas (5), off Borucki. RBIs_Choi 2 (4), Suwinski (48), Triolo (5), Thomas (16). CS_Davis (2). SF_Suwinski. S_Hedges, Carroll, G.Perdomo.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 1 (Reynolds); Arizona 4 (Gurriel Jr. 2, Carroll, McCarthy). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 2; Arizona 0 for 8.
Runners moved up_Gurriel Jr., Marte. GIDP_Kelly.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Gonzales, Santana).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mlodzinski
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|29
|2.31
|Borucki
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|21
|6.14
|Bido, W, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.44
|A.Perdomo, H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.30
|De Los Santos, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.71
|Holderman, H, 13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.72
|Bednar, S, 17-18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|1.27
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies, L, 1-5
|5
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|6
|92
|6.37
|K.Nelson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|2.60
|Ginkel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.38
|Chafin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|3.16
|Ruiz
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|3.68
Inherited runners-scored_De Los Santos 1-0, K.Nelson 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Rob Drake.
T_2:23. A_30,021 (48,359).
