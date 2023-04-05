|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|4
|5
|Cruz ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Joe rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Reynolds lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.417
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.174
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.125
|Suwinski rf-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.111
|Castro 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Bae cf-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Delay c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|2
|8
|Verdugo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.346
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Turner dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.318
|Yoshida lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Casas 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.188
|Tapia cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Chang ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-McGuire ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Wong c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Hernández ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Pittsburgh
|000
|101
|200_4
|9
|0
|Boston
|000
|000
|100_1
|5
|2
a-struck out for Chang in the 7th.
E_Yoshida (1), Bleier (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 9, Boston 4. 2B_Reynolds (2), Delay (1), Santana (1), Casas (1). HR_Santana (1), off Kluber. RBIs_Santana 2 (2), Hayes (2), Reynolds (7), Arroyo (3). SB_Arroyo (1), McCutchen (1), Reynolds (1). SF_Reynolds.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 6 (Suwinski 2, Bae 2, Delay, Hayes); Boston 2 (Chang, McGuire). RISP_Pittsburgh 3 for 13; Boston 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Tapia. LIDP_Devers. GIDP_Castro, Yoshida.
DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Cruz, Santana, Cruz; Bae, Castro, Santana); Boston 2 (Devers, Arroyo, Casas; McGuire).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, W, 1-0
|7
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|107
|3.86
|Zastryzny, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.70
|Underwood Jr., S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber, L, 0-2
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|67
|6.48
|Schreiber
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|24
|3.00
|Ort
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|29
|7.20
|Bleier
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|6.00
|Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|1.93
HBP_Kelly (McCutchen).
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:32. A_24,477 (37,755).
