PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3449445
Cruz ss411001.261
Joe rf100000.333
Reynolds lf311110.417
McCutchen dh402000.267
Santana 1b412211.174
Hayes 3b401101.125
Suwinski rf-cf200020.111
Castro 2b-ss400001.083
Bae cf-2b401000.222
Delay c411001.250

BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3015128
Verdugo rf300011.346
Devers 3b400001.296
Turner dh301010.318
Yoshida lf400001.200
Casas 1b411000.158
Arroyo 2b302101.188
Tapia cf301001.400
Chang ss200002.000
a-McGuire ph-c100001.300
Wong c200000.083
Hernández ss100000.167

Pittsburgh000101200_490
Boston000000100_152

a-struck out for Chang in the 7th.

E_Yoshida (1), Bleier (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 9, Boston 4. 2B_Reynolds (2), Delay (1), Santana (1), Casas (1). HR_Santana (1), off Kluber. RBIs_Santana 2 (2), Hayes (2), Reynolds (7), Arroyo (3). SB_Arroyo (1), McCutchen (1), Reynolds (1). SF_Reynolds.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 6 (Suwinski 2, Bae 2, Delay, Hayes); Boston 2 (Chang, McGuire). RISP_Pittsburgh 3 for 13; Boston 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Tapia. LIDP_Devers. GIDP_Castro, Yoshida.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Cruz, Santana, Cruz; Bae, Castro, Santana); Boston 2 (Devers, Arroyo, Casas; McGuire).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller, W, 1-07411271073.86
Zastryzny, H, 210000182.70
Underwood Jr., S, 1-111000050.00
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kluber, L, 0-2531112676.48
Schreiber131112243.00
Ort122201297.20
Bleier110010196.00
Kelly100010221.93

HBP_Kelly (McCutchen).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:32. A_24,477 (37,755).

