PittsburghBoston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34494Totals30151
Cruz ss4110Verdugo rf3000
Joe rf1000Devers 3b4000
Reynolds lf3111Turner dh3010
McCutchen dh4020Yoshida lf4000
Santana 1b4122Casas 1b4110
Hayes 3b4011Arroyo 2b3021
Suwinski rf-cf2000Tapia cf3010
Castro 2b-ss4000Chang ss2000
Bae cf-2b4010McGuire ph-c1000
Delay c4110Wong c2000
Hernández ss1000

Pittsburgh0001012004
Boston0000001001

E_Yoshida (1), Bleier (1). DP_Pittsburgh 2, Boston 2. LOB_Pittsburgh 9, Boston 4. 2B_Reynolds (2), Delay (1), Santana (1), Casas (1). HR_Santana (1). SB_Arroyo (1), McCutchen (1), Reynolds (1). SF_Reynolds (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Pittsburgh
Keller W,1-0741127
Zastryzny H,2100001
Underwood Jr. S,1-1110000
Boston
Kluber L,0-2531112
Schreiber131112
Ort122201
Bleier110010
Kelly100010

HBP_Kelly (McCutchen).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:32. A_24,477 (37,755).

