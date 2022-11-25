Pittsburgh2204
Philadelphia0011

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Archibald 4 (Blueger), 11:37. 2, Pittsburgh, Crosby 11 (Letang, Pettersson), 19:29.

Second Period_3, Pittsburgh, Poehling 3 (Blueger, Petry), 2:59. 4, Pittsburgh, Poehling 4 (Blueger, Archibald), 13:37.

Third Period_5, Philadelphia, Hayes 6 (Deslauriers, Sanheim), 10:04.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 15-9-5_29. Philadelphia 7-9-15_31.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 3; Philadelphia 0 of 1.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Jarry 8-3-2 (30 shots-29 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 6-5-4 (21-17), Philadelphia, Sandstrom 1-4-1 (8-8).

A_19,309 (19,543). T_2:22.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Julien Fournier, Andrew Smith.

