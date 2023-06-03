St. LouisPittsburgh
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32363Totals29484
Donovan lf4000McCutchen dh4000
Goldschmidt 1b4120Reynolds cf-lf3110
Gorman 2b3112Joe lf-rf4112
Arenado 3b3000Suwinski rf0000
W.Contreras c4111Santana 1b4011
Burleson dh4000Castro 2b4020
DeJong ss3010Hayes 3b3111
Walker rf3010Marcano ss3020
Edman cf4000Mathias rf2000
Bae pr-cf0100
Delay c2000

St. Louis0100000203
Pittsburgh00001300x4

E_Arenado (4), Matz (1). DP_St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_DeJong (5), Joe (13), Reynolds (17). HR_W.Contreras (6), Gorman (14), Hayes (4). S_Delay (2), Bae (3).

IPHRERBBSO
St. Louis
Montgomery L,2-752-344115
Hicks1-320001
Matz120001
Stratton100003
Pittsburgh
Ortiz211121
Perdomo21-300003
De Los Santos2-300011
Hernandez1-310000
Moreta W,3-112-310001
Holderman H,121-322210
Ramirez H,22-300000
Bednar S,12-13110000

Matz pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Ortiz pitched to 1 batter in the 3rd.

HBP_Hernandez (Donovan).

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Jacob Metz; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:32. A_29,161 (38,753).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

