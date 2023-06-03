|St. Louis
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|29
|4
|8
|4
|Donovan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Reynolds cf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Gorman 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Joe lf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Suwinski rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W.Contreras c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Burleson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hayes 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Walker rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Marcano ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Edman cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mathias rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bae pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Delay c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis
|010
|000
|020
|—
|3
|Pittsburgh
|000
|013
|00x
|—
|4
E_Arenado (4), Matz (1). DP_St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_DeJong (5), Joe (13), Reynolds (17). HR_W.Contreras (6), Gorman (14), Hayes (4). S_Delay (2), Bae (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|St. Louis
|Montgomery L,2-7
|5
|2-3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|5
|Hicks
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Matz
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stratton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Pittsburgh
|Ortiz
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Perdomo
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|De Los Santos
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hernandez
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moreta W,3-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holderman H,12
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Ramirez H,2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bednar S,12-13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Matz pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Ortiz pitched to 1 batter in the 3rd.
HBP_Hernandez (Donovan).
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Jacob Metz; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:32. A_29,161 (38,753).
