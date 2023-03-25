|Washington
|0
|0
|3
|—
|3
|Pittsburgh
|0
|2
|2
|—
|4
First Period_None. Penalties_Aube-Kubel, WSH (Holding), 4:48; Oshie, WSH (High Sticking), 9:47; Letang, PIT (Tripping), 14:28.
Second Period_1, Pittsburgh, Poehling 6 (Heinen), 10:10. 2, Pittsburgh, Ruhwedel 1 (Granlund, Zucker), 12:17. Penalties_Sandin, WSH (Fighting), 17:03; Archibald, PIT (Fighting), 17:03; Archibald, PIT (Misconduct), 17:03; Backstrom, WSH (Holding), 18:52.
Third Period_3, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 32 (Rakell), 0:27 (pp). 4, Washington, Wilson 9 (Kuznetsov), 5:19. 5, Washington, Ovechkin 42 (Strome, Carlson), 13:18 (pp). 6, Washington, Strome 18 (Aube-Kubel, Sheary), 17:16. 7, Pittsburgh, Malkin 25, 18:40. Penalties_Ovechkin, WSH (Slashing), 3:42; Malkin, PIT (Roughing), 4:20; Poehling, PIT (Tripping), 13:14.
Shots on Goal_Washington 9-14-11_34. Pittsburgh 14-15-12_41.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 3; Pittsburgh 1 of 4.
Goalies_Washington, Kuemper 21-23-5 (40 shots-36 saves). Pittsburgh, DeSmith 14-15-4 (34-31).
A_18,456 (18,387). T_2:36.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Ryan Galloway.
