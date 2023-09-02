Wofford00077
Pittsburgh72110745

First Quarter

PITT_Hammond 10 run (Sauls kick), 2:39.

Second Quarter

PITT_Jurkovec 23 run (Sauls kick), 13:29.

PITT_Carter 1 run (Sauls kick), 7:57.

PITT_Hammond 3 run (Sauls kick), 1:19.

Third Quarter

PITT_Ka.Johnson 1 pass from Jurkovec (Sauls kick), 9:22.

PITT_FG Sauls 26, :54.

Fourth Quarter

PITT_McConnachie 39 pass from Veilleux (Carpenter kick), 1:27.

WOF_Parker 75 pass from Corriston (Jones kick), 1:13.

A_45,096.

WOFPITT
First downs730
Total Net Yards126491
Rushes-yards19--145-217
Passing127274
Punt Returns0-04-20
Kickoff Returns0-01-17
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int12-17-022-32-0
Sacked-Yards Lost4-331-12
Punts8-44.752-46.0
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalties-Yards2-207-62
Time of Possession18:2741:33

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Wofford, J.Smith 2-16, Holt 1-5, Ingram 6-5, Parsons 2-1, Corriston 8-(minus 28). Pittsburgh, Carter 11-65, Jurkovec 7-41, Flemister 9-27, Hammond 5-25, Nwabuko 1-24, Lloyd 5-20, Veilleux 3-9, Davis 2-8, (Team) 2-(minus 2).

PASSING_Wofford, Corriston 12-17-0-127. Pittsburgh, Jurkovec 17-23-0-214, Veilleux 5-9-0-60.

RECEIVING_Wofford, Holt 4-18, Watkins 2-14, J.Smith 2-7, Parker 1-75, Shaw 1-9, Legette 1-5, Davis 1-(minus 1). Pittsburgh, Mumpfield 3-34, Means 2-39, Bartholomew 2-38, Flemister 2-35, Ka.Johnson 2-24, Ke.Johnson 2-17, Reynolds 2-16, Renda 2-14, McConnachie 1-39, Hammond 1-15, Lloyd 1-7, Epps 1-(minus 1), Fowler-El 1-(minus 3).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you