|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|7
|—
|7
|Pittsburgh
|7
|21
|10
|7
|—
|45
First Quarter
PITT_Hammond 10 run (Sauls kick), 2:39.
Second Quarter
PITT_Jurkovec 23 run (Sauls kick), 13:29.
PITT_Carter 1 run (Sauls kick), 7:57.
PITT_Hammond 3 run (Sauls kick), 1:19.
Third Quarter
PITT_Ka.Johnson 1 pass from Jurkovec (Sauls kick), 9:22.
PITT_FG Sauls 26, :54.
Fourth Quarter
PITT_McConnachie 39 pass from Veilleux (Carpenter kick), 1:27.
WOF_Parker 75 pass from Corriston (Jones kick), 1:13.
A_45,096.
|WOF
|PITT
|First downs
|7
|30
|Total Net Yards
|126
|491
|Rushes-yards
|19--1
|45-217
|Passing
|127
|274
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|4-20
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-17
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-17-0
|22-32-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-33
|1-12
|Punts
|8-44.75
|2-46.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|2-20
|7-62
|Time of Possession
|18:27
|41:33
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Wofford, J.Smith 2-16, Holt 1-5, Ingram 6-5, Parsons 2-1, Corriston 8-(minus 28). Pittsburgh, Carter 11-65, Jurkovec 7-41, Flemister 9-27, Hammond 5-25, Nwabuko 1-24, Lloyd 5-20, Veilleux 3-9, Davis 2-8, (Team) 2-(minus 2).
PASSING_Wofford, Corriston 12-17-0-127. Pittsburgh, Jurkovec 17-23-0-214, Veilleux 5-9-0-60.
RECEIVING_Wofford, Holt 4-18, Watkins 2-14, J.Smith 2-7, Parker 1-75, Shaw 1-9, Legette 1-5, Davis 1-(minus 1). Pittsburgh, Mumpfield 3-34, Means 2-39, Bartholomew 2-38, Flemister 2-35, Ka.Johnson 2-24, Ke.Johnson 2-17, Reynolds 2-16, Renda 2-14, McConnachie 1-39, Hammond 1-15, Lloyd 1-7, Epps 1-(minus 1), Fowler-El 1-(minus 3).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.